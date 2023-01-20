IoT and Transportation
How Analytics Makes Travel Faster and Safer
Sponsored By: SAS
Downloads Resources Storage
Published on : Jan 20, 2023
Autonomous and connected vehicles have the potential to transform the transportation industry. By generating vast quantities of data, organizations can improve safety, reduce congestion, and, ultimately, improve our quality of life. This paper outlines how new sources of data provide an opportunity to improve the efficiency of transportation systems while providing new services and optimizing transportation investments.
Download now to read this whitepaper.
PLEASE FILL OUT INFORMATION BELOW AND SUBMIT
NEXT POST The Energy Transition and Forecasting The Next Decade: How new tools are meeting the needs of a dynamic energy landscape