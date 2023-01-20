Express Computer

The Energy Transition and Forecasting The Next Decade: How new tools are meeting the needs of a dynamic energy landscape

Sponsored By: SAS
Published on : Jan 20, 2023

Distributed energy resources, demand swings, and an increasing number of natural disasters are complicating load forecasting, just as energy suppliers face new regulatory pressure to produce cleaner power with greater reliability. However, advanced tools are emerging to make forecasting loads easier and more accurate, driven by technological, environmental, and regulatory factors.

This white paper explores drivers of change and new tools to handle it, including SAS® Energy Forecasting.

