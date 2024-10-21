Transforming data into intelligence

To meet the challenges of the digital age, UK police forces must adopt technology to help them handle a much greater volume and variety of data to support intelligence gathering and manage investigations with successful outcomes management.

Digital policing is becoming increasingly vital in all types of investigations, especially as criminals themselves make greater use of technology. Today, many criminals use digital tools to coordinate their activities, from burglaries and drug deals to money laundering and organised crime. Meanwhile, the online world is a fertile breeding ground for new types of criminal activity, and police forces must keep pace with emerging trends.

If police can strengthen their digital capabilities to analyse and act on intelligence, they can make smarter use of limited resources, respond faster to incidents, and potentially even catch criminals in the act.

