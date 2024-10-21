Express Computer

Protecting social benefits

Get better program outcomes with AI-powered tools

Sponsored By: SAS
Published on : Oct 21, 2024

The complexity of fraud, waste, and abuse within public programs is rapidly evolving, necessitating new strategies for investigating and preventing improper payments. Trust is fundamental to what citizens expect from their government, particularly regarding social programs aimed at enhancing their well-being. When improper payments occur or amounts are incorrectly issued, citizens lose faith in the government’s ability to manage public funds responsibly.

With the rise of scalable cloud computing and advanced artificial intelligence (AI), fraud poses an increasing threat. To stay proactive, agencies and governments must leverage technologies that significantly enhance human enforcement capabilities. Moreover, they need to remain vigilant during times of disruption and economic or social upheaval. This requires modern systems that can expedite decision-making and enable quicker responses.

The partnership between SAS® and Microsoft uses hyperscale cloud paired with AI-powered analytics that can help spot suspicious practices faster and stop more improper payments before the money goes out the door. In this e-book, we’ll highlight the evolving tactics used to compromise benefit programs and introduce you to the transformative technology created by the partnership between the SAS® Payment Integrity for Social Benefits™ solution and Microsoft Azure.

