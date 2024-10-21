7 trends shaping the future of tax
Oct 21, 2024
Complex. It’s the best way to describe the international tax world. More than ever, leaders face new pressures – from rapidly changing compliance regulations to more sophisticated fraud tax avoidance schemes to embracing new tech and improving taxpayer services. But with these challenges come tremendous opportunities.
Our industry experts identified seven megatrends shaping the future of tax. Let’s explore the impact of the trends and how SAS can help you tackle them.
