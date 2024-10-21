When One Size No Longer Fits All – Electric Load Forecasting with a Geographic Hierarchy

With the deployment of smart grid technologies, many utilities can now take advantage of hourly or sub-hourly data from millions of smart meters.

There are many upsides to this – such as the fact that utilities can potentially charge customers different rates based on the time of day they use electricity. However, there are downsides as well:

Many forecasting methodologies are outdated.

The days of one-size-fits-all models are gone for the utility forecaster.

This paper tackles these considerations through an electric load-forecasting case study. In particular, the paper:

Investigates how a number of approaches using geographic hierarchy and weather station data can improve the predictive analytics used to determine future electric usage.

Demonstrates why using geographic hierarchies is now imperative for utilities.

