When One Size No Longer Fits All – Electric Load Forecasting with a Geographic Hierarchy

Sponsored By: SAS
Published on : Oct 21, 2024

With the deployment of smart grid technologies, many utilities can now take advantage of hourly or sub-hourly data from millions of smart meters.

There are many upsides to this – such as the fact that utilities can potentially charge customers different rates based on the time of day they use electricity. However, there are downsides as well:

  • Many forecasting methodologies are outdated.
  • The days of one-size-fits-all models are gone for the utility forecaster.

This paper tackles these considerations through an electric load-forecasting case study. In particular, the paper:

  • Investigates how a number of approaches using geographic hierarchy and weather station data can improve the predictive analytics used to determine future electric usage.
  • Demonstrates why using geographic hierarchies is now imperative for utilities.

Download now, to know more about.

