The SAS AI business case guide

Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionary in its ability to transform the way every layer of your organization works. Assembling the right skills, technologies and resources is just as critical as scoping your use case.

77% of responders to a recent executive study say that “business adoption” of big data and AI initiatives continues to represent a challenge for their organizations. With this fact in mind, we’ve put together this guide to help you create a robust business case for the successful adoption of AI.

You’ll learn how to:

Pitch AI in a meaningful way to stakeholders.

Align challenges, opportunities and use cases to strategic business objectives.

Recommend deployment approaches, costs and benefits.

Select an appropriate AI partner

