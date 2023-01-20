Express Computer

Innovate, protect and serve

See how governments are using analytics to solve public safety issues

Sponsored By: SAS
Published on : Jan 20, 2023

Protecting the public requires much more than enforcing laws. To ensure the safety and well-being of individuals, families and communities, governments are looking for ways to reduce crime and violence. To unveil and stop human trafficking. Tackle complex issues around addiction, homelessness and mental health. Protect borders. And more. To succeed, they need access to the right data at the right time – and they need advanced analytics to help guide their decisions.

Download now to read this whitepaper.

