Express Computer

Home  »  Downloads  »  Advancing Zero-Touch with AI and ML in Communications Industry Brief

Advancing Zero-Touch with AI and ML in Communications Industry Brief

Sponsored By: Splunk
AI Downloads Resources
Published on : Apr 12, 2025

Communications and media companies are navigating unprecedented network complexity, growing connectivity demands, and persistent skill shortages. To stay competitive, many are turning to zero-touch operations powered by AI and machine learning. This whitepaper explores how cloud-native technologies, cross-stack APIs, and intelligent automation are converging to make zero-touch not just aspirational, but achievable.

In this industry brief, discover how organizations are:

  • Building self-monitoring, self-healing networks using AI and ML

  • Reducing downtime with automated root cause analysis and resolution

  • Strengthening security through SOAR tools and automated threat response

  • Gaining full cross-stack visibility for faster, smarter decisions

  • Learning from real-world success stories like TalkTalk’s transformation with Splunk

Explore how zero-touch operations are not just possible — they’re already in motion.

Download the brief to see how you can take the next step toward zero-touch transformation.

PLEASE FILL THE FORM TO DOWNLOAD THE ASSET


    This is co-hosted by Express Computer and Splunk. Both parties will process your personal information. Each party will be responsible for managing their own use of your personal information.


    Read Splunk’s Privacy Policy.

    Splunk Logo


    More from Splunk View More

    IDC Analyst Spotlight – Granular Visibility and End-to-End Security Are Keys to Success for Communications Service Providers

    Communications and Media’s 8 Top Cybersecurity Threats
    LIVE Webinar

    Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

    Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
    REGISTER NOW 
    Powered by Convert Plus

    Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
    Follow us on Linkedin
    India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
    Register Now!
    close-image
    Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
    Register Now
    close-image
    Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
    Register Now
    close-image
    Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
    Register Now
    close-image
    Know how to protect your company in digital era.
    Register Now
    close-image
    Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
    Register Now
    close-image
    Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
    Register Now
    close-image
    Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
    Register Now
    close-image
    Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
    Register Now
    close-image
    Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
    Register Now
    close-image