Advancing Zero-Touch with AI and ML in Communications Industry Brief
Published on : Apr 12, 2025
Communications and media companies are navigating unprecedented network complexity, growing connectivity demands, and persistent skill shortages. To stay competitive, many are turning to zero-touch operations powered by AI and machine learning. This whitepaper explores how cloud-native technologies, cross-stack APIs, and intelligent automation are converging to make zero-touch not just aspirational, but achievable.
In this industry brief, discover how organizations are:
Building self-monitoring, self-healing networks using AI and ML
Reducing downtime with automated root cause analysis and resolution
Strengthening security through SOAR tools and automated threat response
Gaining full cross-stack visibility for faster, smarter decisions
Learning from real-world success stories like TalkTalk’s transformation with Splunk
Explore how zero-touch operations are not just possible — they’re already in motion.
Download the brief to see how you can take the next step toward zero-touch transformation.