Gartner’s Top Strategic Predictions for 2025 and Beyond: Riding the AI Whirlwind
Published on : Nov 21, 2025
Download your complimentary copy of the report for key findings, recommendations, and insights upon which to base your strategic plans in 2025 and beyond — and not get carried away by the AI storm.
- Learn how AI challenges our privacy and personas
- Find out more about the operational risks at the heart of the AI
- Discover how AI threatens management structures
