Gartner’s Top Strategic Predictions for 2025 and Beyond: Riding the AI Whirlwind

Published on : Nov 21, 2025

Download your complimentary copy of the report for key findings, recommendations, and insights upon which to base your strategic plans in 2025 and beyond — and not get carried away by the AI storm.

  • Learn how AI challenges our privacy and personas
  • Find out more about the operational risks at the heart of the AI
  • Discover how AI threatens management structures

Gartner, Gartner’s Top Strategic Predictions for 2025 and Beyond: Riding the AI Whirlwind, Daryl Plummer, et. Al, 21 October 2024

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

