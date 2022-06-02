Express Computer


BloxOne Threat Defense vs. Cisco Umbrella – DNS-Layer Security Evaluation

Sponsored By: Infoblox
Published on : Jun 2, 2022

In recent years, cyber attackers have developed new techniques to exploit DNS and use it as a vector to steal sensitive data from corporate networks as well as to infiltrate malware into the network. Many organizations have turned to Cisco Umbrella to protect their DNS infrastructure, but is it really the most effective solution available? This new report from Tolly Enterprises finds the BloxOne Threat Defense from Infoblox provides secure DNS protection in a multitude of areas where Cisco can’t:

  • Comprehensive detection and blocking of malicious domains, regardless of DNS record type
  • Ransomware detection and traffic blocking
  • Fast, accurate file-less malware detection
  • Data infiltration over DNS

Complete the form to get your copy of the new Tolly Report, BloxOne Threat Defense vs. Cisco Umbrella – DNS-Layer Security Evaluation. You’ll get the full picture of how BloxOne Threat Defense provides much better protection from cyberattacks, malware and data exfiltration than Cisco Umbrella.

