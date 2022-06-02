Express Computer


Home  »  Downloads  »  Powering the Hybrid Workplace Using a Modern, Secure Network

Powering the Hybrid Workplace Using a Modern, Secure Network

Sponsored By: Infoblox
Downloads Infoblox Resources Security
Published on : Jun 2, 2022

The pandemic accelerated workplace modernizations including adoption of the cloud and SaaS to create a hybrid workplace—one that provides flexibility without compromising business goals. Yet bridging from traditional to modern networks is hard but essential to stay competitive, streamline costs, increase revenue and adapt to customer needs. It also exposes companies to operational and security challenges, fragmented control, limited visibility and substantial security risks on the journey to network modernization.

To thrive in the new “normal” requires a new way to secure data and infrastructure and optimize networks for control, automation and security. Learn what it takes and how to achieve it in our latest eBook, Powering the Hybrid Workplace Using a Modern Secure Network. Get your copy and discover how:

  • Cloud-native architecture, platforms and tools can automate distributed operations for greater efficiency
  • DNS, DHCP and IPAM (DDI) can simplify management from the data center to the network edge via the cloud
  • DDI is foundational to new networking and security paradigms including SD-WAN, zero-trust network access (ZTNA) and IoT device visibility and security
  • DNS and SaaS-based DNS-layer security can tightly integrate with security tools to protect the hybrid enterprise–from HQ to the branch to work-from-home users and beyond.

To get your copy of Powering the Hybrid Workplace Using a Modern Secure Network, please complete the form.

Advertisement

PLEASE FILL OUT INFORMATION BELOW AND SUBMIT

    Yes, I subscribe to marketing communications from Infoblox about its products, events and services.

    This is cohosted by Express Computer and Infoblox. Both companies will process your personal information. Each party will be responsible for managing their own use of your personal information.




    More from Infoblox View More

    BloxOne Threat Defense vs. Cisco Umbrella – DNS-Layer Security Evaluation

    Cybersecurity Automation for Dummies

    Enterprise Edge Networking for Dummies, Infoblox Special Edition

    The Infoblox Q1 2022 Cyberthreat Intelligence Report
    India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
    Register Now!
    close-image
    Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
    Register Now
    close-image
    Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
    Register Now
    close-image
    Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
    Register Now
    close-image
    Know how to protect your company in digital era.
    Register Now
    close-image
    Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
    Register Now
    close-image
    Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
    Register Now
    close-image
    Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
    Register Now
    close-image
    Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
    Register Now
    close-image
    Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
    Register Now
    close-image