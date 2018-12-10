Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

Information Security Leaders Handbook 2018

An exclusive publication for NASSCOM-DSCI Annual Information Security Summit 2018

By Express Computer
70

The sheer growth in the amount of data that companies need to track, manage, and protect is increasing at an astronomical rate and India is no exception. Knowing where your data is, how it’s being used, and who has access to it has never been more critical, especially as new global regulations go into effect, such as Europe’s GDPR.

All of this is adding pressure on IT and cybersecurity teams to do more, which in many cases is resulting in increased spending. Helping you better manage a task that is both complex and immense in scope, is Information Security Leaders Handbook 2018 – a must read volume containing insights from, and interviews and exclusive features with the Industry’s leading minds. Get your free copy today.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

