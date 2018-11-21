What India’s Leading CISOs Want

Featuring India’s Leading CISOs across industries, The CISO Handbook is a veritable reference guide to the trends identified, challenges faced, and solutions advanced by Heads of this critical business function. From understanding risks, to preventative measures to mitigate them, to adhering diligently to regulatory requirements, to focusing on automation for decision making, to pinpointing and grooming building talent, The CISO Handbook offers you a deeper understanding the evolving role of the CISO.
If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com