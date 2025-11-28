Express Computer

Home  »  Downloads  »  How Enterprises Are Innovating with the Best of Oracle Database and Microsoft Azure – Six Five Media

How Enterprises Are Innovating with the Best of Oracle Database and Microsoft Azure – Six Five Media

Sponsored By:
Downloads Resources Security
Published on : Nov 28, 2025

In a move that could reshape the cloud landscape, Microsoft and Oracle are forging an unlikely alliance to deliver a powerful solution.

Six Five Media’s David Nicholson hosts a conversation between tech leaders Karan Batta, SVP, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Brett Tanzer, VP, Azure Product Management, Microsoft on how their partnership is making the seemingly impossible, possible: running Oracle databases, optimized on Exadata infrastructure, directly within Azure.

Key takeaways include:

  • Deepening Collaboration: Microsoft and Oracle have significantly expanded their partnership, bringing Oracle database to Azure with Exadata infrastructure.
  • The Best of Both Worlds for Customers: This integration provides customers with the performance and optimization of Oracle database solutions combined with the breadth and reach of Azure services.
  • Expanded Global Availability: Oracle database on Azure is rapidly expanding its global footprint, making it a viable option for enterprises worldwide.
  • Customer-Driven Solution: The partnership addresses the demand from customers who want to run their Oracle workloads in Azure alongside their other Azure applications.

PLEASE FILL THE FORM TO DOWNLOAD THE ASSET

    Yes, I subscribe to marketing communications from Oracle about its products, events and services.


    This is cohosted by Express Computer and Oracle. Both companies will process your personal information. Each party will be responsible for managing their own use of your personal information.

    By filling and submitting this form you understand and agree that Oracle processes your personal information in accordance with the Oracle Privacy Policy.. Additional details regarding Oracle’s collection and use of your personal information, including information about access, retention, rectification, deletion, security, cross-border transfers and other topics, is available in the Oracle Privacy Policy.


    More from Oracle View More

    Fast-Tracking Mission-Critical Workloads to the Cloud with Oracle and AWS – Six Five Media

    How Organizations Can Get the Best of Oracle Database and Google Cloud – Six Five Media

    5 Benefits Hyperscaler Partnerships Deliver Now

    The Multicloud Imperative – Moor