How Enterprises Are Innovating with the Best of Oracle Database and Microsoft Azure – Six Five Media
Published on : Nov 28, 2025
In a move that could reshape the cloud landscape, Microsoft and Oracle are forging an unlikely alliance to deliver a powerful solution.
Six Five Media’s David Nicholson hosts a conversation between tech leaders Karan Batta, SVP, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Brett Tanzer, VP, Azure Product Management, Microsoft on how their partnership is making the seemingly impossible, possible: running Oracle databases, optimized on Exadata infrastructure, directly within Azure.
Key takeaways include:
- Deepening Collaboration: Microsoft and Oracle have significantly expanded their partnership, bringing Oracle database to Azure with Exadata infrastructure.
- The Best of Both Worlds for Customers: This integration provides customers with the performance and optimization of Oracle database solutions combined with the breadth and reach of Azure services.
- Expanded Global Availability: Oracle database on Azure is rapidly expanding its global footprint, making it a viable option for enterprises worldwide.
- Customer-Driven Solution: The partnership addresses the demand from customers who want to run their Oracle workloads in Azure alongside their other Azure applications.