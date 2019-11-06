Express Computer
Hyperconnected Data Leads to 360 Degree Insights

By Oracle
From comparing multiple simulations to better consensus planning, get ready for the age of hyperconnectivity. See how you as a finance leader can not just connect but hyperconnect all your business’ data faster to drive better insights and create one strategic view and plan. Our video on 360 degree insights is a practical guide to help you make your data work harder for you.

Oracle
