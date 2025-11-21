Oracle OnDemand Webinar: Transform your closing cycle with touchless finance
Transform your closing cycle with touchless finance
Sponsored By: Oracle
Published on : Nov 21, 2025
Closing the books to prepare financial statements may not seem like a hotbed of innovation. But it can be if you think differently and it’s a non-negotiable in our working lives.
What if it could be a touchless close? without human intervention, done in one day. How could you use this time to build an advantage over competitors?
You can Automate more than 80% of your financial processes, including accounting for intercompany tax, and transfer pricing journals. Eliminating manual effort, creating more accurate tax reports. Therefore, closing your books faster.
Join us for a demo session where we will uncover the capabilities Fusion Cloud Apps that offer a fully-automated close for our customers.
What you’ll Discover
- How to address the extended financial close process including subledgers close, intercompany tax, account reconciliation.
- How to intelligently automating repetitive or lengthy tasks.
- How to provide key decision makers with flash and automated reporting in a self-service mode.
