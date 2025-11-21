Oracle OnDemand Webinar: Transform your closing cycle with touchless finance

Express Computer

Transform your closing cycle with touchless finance

Sponsored By: Oracle
Published on : Nov 21, 2025

Closing the books to prepare financial statements may not seem like a hotbed of innovation. But it can be if you think differently and it’s a non-negotiable in our working lives.

What if it could be a touchless close? without human intervention, done in one day. How could you use this time to build an advantage over competitors?

You can Automate more than 80% of your financial processes, including accounting for intercompany tax, and transfer pricing journals. Eliminating manual effort, creating more accurate tax reports. Therefore, closing your books faster.

Join us for a demo session where we will uncover the capabilities Fusion Cloud Apps that offer a fully-automated close for our customers.

What you’ll Discover

  • How to address the extended financial close process including subledgers close, intercompany tax, account reconciliation.
  • How to intelligently automating repetitive or lengthy tasks.
  • How to provide key decision makers with flash and automated reporting in a self-service mode.

Register now to unlock your touchless finance!

