The 2023 Healthcare Cyber Trend Research Report

This research report from Infoblox examines the rapid digital transformation in healthcare institutions and how data breaches have increased due to these organizations’ expanded attack surface.

In this report, you will find:

Analysis of the major healthcare data breaches directly attributed to cyber attacks within the United States in 2022.

How the healthcare industry is uniquely vulnerable to the threat of cyber attacks, as well as how these attacks have increased exponentially over time.

The reasons why DNS security is essential to protect against malicious attacks disguised as requests.

Because timely information on cyber threats is vital to protect the healthcare user community, this document is intended to share research and insight into cyber attack trends and events that continue to impact the healthcare industry. By examining these trends, it is hoped that solutions may be found in the coming year.