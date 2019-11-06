Sharing Employee data encourages innovative thinking

Now that your team can have access to HR-related data wherever you are 24/7, it means you can collaborate to inspire HR-related innovations. So, if you’re looking to encourage more sharing between colleagues to spark inspirational thinking, then Oracle’s Modern HCM solution is the answer.
Don’t just connect data. Innovate with it.
Fill the form below to watch this webinar instantly!
If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]