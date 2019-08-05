Trusting Business with Data for Finance Leaders

Fewer than half of finance leaders are sure they’re in control of their data. Watch experts from IDC and Oracle discuss how businesses like yours can take control of their data and gain real competitive advantage. Key points include:
- Developing a RACI model for effective cross-LOB data management
- Using graphic analytics to connect data and generate smarter insights
- Exploiting automation and AI without risking brand reputation
