Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

Trusting Business with Data for Finance Leaders

Downloads
By Oracle
0 3

Fewer than half of finance leaders are sure they’re in control of their data. Watch experts from IDC and Oracle discuss how businesses like yours can take control of their data and gain real competitive advantage. Key points include:

  • Developing a RACI model for effective cross-LOB data management
  • Using graphic analytics to connect data and generate smarter insights
  • Exploiting automation and AI without risking brand reputation

Fill the below form to watch this Webinar instantly!

Yes, I subscribe to marketing communications from Oracle about its products, events and services.

This is cohosted by Express Computer and Oracle. Both companies will process your personal information. Each party will be responsible for managing their own use of your personal information.

By filling and submitting this form you understand and agree that Oracle processes your personal information in accordance with the Oracle Privacy Policy. Additional details regarding Oracle’s collection and use of your personal information, including information about access, retention, rectification, deletion, security, cross-border transfers and other topics, is available in the Oracle Privacy Policy.


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Oracle
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.