Understanding Low-Code and Citizen Development
Sponsored By: ServiceNow
Downloads Resources
Published on : Jun 24, 2022
Today, all industry indicators point to low-code as the path forward to modernize and accelerate new application development. This explains the emerging phenomenon of “citizen development,” in which individuals who work in operational domains outside of IT—think sales, marketing, accounting, and so forth—can, with proper tools and training, better support those domains by building low-code apps.
Download Now
PLEASE FILL OUT INFORMATION BELOW AND SUBMIT
PREV POST4 steps to automate and connect your organizationNEXT POST SAPInsider: Boost operational efficiency with modern ERP workflows