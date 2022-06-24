SAPInsider: Boost operational efficiency with modern ERP workflows
Jun 24, 2022
There are several roadblocks that can stand in the way of achieving operational efficiency, including inefficient legacy ERP infrastructure, manual and siloed workflows, and poorly designed workarounds.
Read this SAPInsider article to learn how ServiceNow Creator Workflows can help you:
- Build an ERP workflow automation strategy to improve operational efficiency and support business objectives.
- Connect siloed workflows and data across systems.
- Empower LOB employees to solve process inefficiencies.
