CSC e-Governance Services India and BajajCapital come together to improve financial literacy by providing financial planning and wealth management services

CSC e-Governance Services India Pvt. Ltd. and BajajCapital Ltd. have entered into a strategic partnership aimed at providing need-based financial solutions and planning to citizens in both rural and urban areas of India. The partnership brings together the wealth management and financial planning expertise of BajajCapital with the extensive reach of CSC’s B2C services, providing a much-needed resource for individuals seeking to achieve their financial goals.

“We are delighted to announce this partnership with CSC e-Governance Services India,” said Rajiv Bajaj, Chairman & MD, BajajCapital Ltd. “At BajajCapital, we are committed to empowering people with the knowledge and resources to make informed financial decisions. By partnering with CSC, we are able to provide access to quality financial solutions and advice to citizens in even the most remote areas of INDIA. Our combined efforts will ensure that individuals have the knowledge and resources to make informed financial decisions, helping to create a more financially secure future for all.”

CSC e-Governance Services India Pvt. Ltd. is equally enthusiastic about the partnership, as evidenced by a statement from Sanjay Kumar Rakesh, MD & CEO – CSC e-Governance Services India Pvt. Ltd.. “We believe that financial literacy and stability are essential components of a thriving society, and this partnership with BajajCapital represents a significant step towards achieving these goals. Together, we will work to increase financial literacy and stability in tier 2 and tier 3 cities and provide individuals with the tools and resources they need to achieve their financial goals.”

To ensure the success of this partnership, both companies will integrate their technical platforms and work together on training modules and marketing materials. BajajCapital will provide training to CSC’s VLEs, equipping them with the knowledge and resources needed to effectively disseminate financial planning services to their communities.

The partnership will offer a range of Financial Planning services to help individuals achieve their financial goals, such as buying a house, securing a comfortable retirement, or funding their daughter’s marriage. BajajCapital’s expertise in financial planning and wealth management will provide individuals with the advice and guidance needed to invest in the right instruments at the right time.