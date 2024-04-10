Express Computer

NeGD, MeitY organise 43rd CISO deep dive training program under Cyber Surakshit Bharat initiative

By Express Computer
The Cyber Surakshit Bharat initiative by MeitY aims to raise awareness about cybercrime and enhance the capabilities of Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and frontline IT officials across government departments. Held from April 8-12, 2024, the 43rd CISO Deep-Dive training program was organised by NeGD at the Indian Institute of Public Administration, New Delhi, with participants from various states.

Senior officials from MeitY, NeGD, and IIPA attended the inaugural session, which focused on educating CISOs about cyber-attacks, the latest safeguard technologies, legal provisions, and crisis management plans. The program aims to create a cyber-resilient ecosystem, support the Digital India initiative, and enable government departments to enhance cyber hygiene, safety, and security.

Since its launch in 2018, the CISO training program, conducted through a PPP model, has trained over 1,604 CISOs and IT officials across 43 batches, making it a valuable partnership between the government and industry consortium.

