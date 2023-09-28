Embarking on a Transformative Journey: Madhya Pradesh’s Path to Digital Governance

MP State Electronics Development Corporation (MPSEDC) has embarked on a transformative journey towards cloud adoption and digital governance, revolutionising the way the state operates. By implementing the Cloud Adoption Framework and leveraging AWS cloud services, MPSEDC has paved the way for a more efficient and transparent government.

Recognising the potential of cloud adoption early on, the state of Madhya Pradesh embraced AWS cloud services as early as 2019. This visionary move has allowed the state to benefit from scalability, high availability, and the ability to stay at the forefront of emerging technologies. To ensure a seamless transition, a comprehensive Cloud Adoption Framework was developed, serving as a guiding document for onboarding various workloads and applications onto the cloud. This framework also emphasised the importance of cloud readiness and adaptability, ensuring that the state is well-prepared for the digital transformation ahead.

Leading the charge of these digital initiatives and serving as a strong custodian of cloud services is Abhijeet Agrawal, Managing Director, MPSEDC. During a cloud conference held in New Delhi, Agrawal said, “We have witnessed profound impact of integrating cloud technology with the Jan-Dhan, AADHAAR, and Mobile (JAM) trinity on various digital governance initiatives. These initiatives include the Single Citizen Database, Mukhya Mantri Ladli Bahena Yojana, Mukhya Mantri Seekho Kamai Yojana, e-Girdawari, and the MP e-Service Portal. Through the implementation of the Cloud Adoption Framework, these digital services have experienced accelerated progress, transforming the speed, scale, and quality of citizen service delivery. Moreover, the framework has facilitated transparent cost management and enabled high operational efficiency.”

Let’s take a glimpse at some of the key cloud-based projects deployed by MPSEDC:

Hosting of Smart Application for Revenue Administration (SAARA): SAARA is a mobile application designed to facilitate the capture of crop sowing information and automate other processes of the revenue department for government use. This app empowers farmers by allowing them to viewGirdawari reports and enter information about the crops they have sown. It not only prevents arbitrary actions by patwaris but also provides farmers with vital information about their crops. SAARA has been instrumental in resolving state cases on time and ensuring the availability of information regarding land ownership rights, supporting over 4.5 crore land parcels.

Mukhya Mantri Seekho Kamao Yojna (MMSKY) (Chief Minister’s Scheme for Learn and Earn for MP Youths): MMSKY is a visionary scheme that aims to enable a Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) of a stipend ranging from ₹8,000 to ₹10,000 to the youth based on their skills, facilitating on-job training. This scheme envisions a brighter future for the youth, fostering self-reliance, and opening doors to promising career prospects in various industries.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC): BMC’s goal was to integrate all municipal services onto a single web-based platform and provide efficient, automated services to the city’s 1.8 million residents. By implementing SAP for Public Sector solutions and leveraging AWS cloud, BMC achieved transparent delivery of all municipal services, created visibility into citizen account history, eliminated time-consuming manual processes for tax computations and assessments, and efficiently managed back-office services. This includes procurement, inventory management, accounting, and HR functions.

“With a commitment to continuously enhance governance and citizen services, we have set ambitious plans to leverage the power of cloud services and emerging technologies to implement cloud-based identity resolution, voice-to-text conversion, conversational AI, video and behavior analytics, face recognition systems, and supply chain optimisation,” he added.

Challenges lie in integrating digitally generated caste certificates from different datasets with the Samagra ID for identity resolution. Additionally, MPSEDC aims to leverage voice-to-text technology to streamline the CM helpline and explore the use of conversational AI for robust issue analysis. Furthermore, It is working on a faceless land registry system, integrating video eKYC and face recognition technology.

Finally, Madhya Pradesh state plans to implement a program called the DigiPass, similar to the DigiYatra, to optimise administrative procedures and enhance overall efficiency within government ministries and offices.

The journey of MP towards cloud adoption and digital governance signifies its commitment to embracing technological advancements for the betterment of citizens. MPSEDC’s innovative initiatives are setting an example for other states to follow, as they pave the way for a more transparent, efficient, and citizen-centric government.