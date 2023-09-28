Client Fabric Tech and Dhiway partner to fight financial crime  

Client Fabric Tech, an anti-financial crime ecosystem provider and Dhiway, a frontrunner in providing enterprise decentralised identity technologies, announced today the launch of a partnership to enable businesses to connect with and source they need directly from the true owners of the data. Through this partnership, Client Fabric will leverage Dhiway’s Layer – I CORD blockchain platform and the verifiable credentials capability to empower data owners to Own, Earn from and Do Good with their data. Client Fabric’s TruData platform will enable businesses to connect directly with clients (data owners) and source the data that is critical to removing the friction caused by anti-financial crime due diligence and achieving effectiveness.

Financial crime fuels some of the worst crimes against society and causes serious disruptions to individuals and businesses. The projected growth in digital and online commerce makes a robust set of approaches to handle these challenges imperative. Our partnership is a step towards using verifiable credentials, the due diligence technology and the skills needed to foster trust in clients, businesses and the community.

“ The partnership brings strategic value to the application platform development work at Client Fabric Tech – which focuses on empowering data owners and businesses to fight financial crime,” said Pradeep KP, CEO and Co-Founder. “Our partnership with Client Fabric underscores the versatility of #MARK Studio and the CORD Layer -I Blockchain Platform to be extended in impactful real-world applications,”

“Having led global anti-financial crime teams over the last 20 years, one of the biggest causes of friction, cause of delays with projects derailed, poor client and employee experience was our inability to access the data we needed. Our Co-Founder Pallavi has experienced this first hand working as a Private Banker over the last 20 years and working directly with clients. Pallavi spent over 40% of her time brokering data conversations between clients and AFC teams as opposed to serving clients. Businesses globally spend billions on buying data from data vendors and yet are unable to source the data businesses need and we want to address this inefficiency, said Arun Kiezpadathil, Founder at Client Fabric Tech. “Our partnership with Dhiway gives us access to a verifiable credentials infrastructure that supports population-scale, assured performance, and a team that is committed to making a difference.”