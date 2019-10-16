Delhi launches portal for online processing of building plans

As part of the Ease of Doing Business (EODB) reforms, an online portal for sanction of building plans for up to 500 square metres (sqm) for low-risk residential buildings was launched by Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal.

“Opening of this module will cover the majority of residential buildings in Delhi. Under this portal, the building sanction plan process has been simplified and made completely online with integrated payment gateways for issuance of sanction of building plans,” an official statement said.

“This process does not require any physical interface of MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) and the registered Architects will be able to generate their sanction automatically through the system by completing the requisite formalities online and digitally signing the sanction letters.”

Baijal said that residents can now get plans approved on self-certification basis. “It will bring transparency and reduce human interface,” he said.

According to the statement, all the inputs submitted by the registered architect will be checked automatically by the software based Rule engine of the system, which has been made in line with the building bylaws, Master Plan 2021 and relevant acts.

Till now, this facility was available for residential building plans upto 105 sqm, which has now been extended to 500 sqm. This will help Delhites in getting the building plans approved without any visiting MCD office, it said.

The SDMC Commissioner noted that around 1,491 architects are currently registered with the system, who can immediately start using this facility and the process could even be completed within a single day.

“Any new architect can get themselves registered through this online system only by completing the registration formalities. This is the first initiative of its kind in any state/UT (union territory) in the country,” the statement said.

