Google partners Social Alpha to support start-ups in India

Tata Trusts’ initiative Social Alpha said it has entered into a partnership with Google Developers Launchpad to support social impact start-ups in India’s growing start-up ecosystem. The partnership – Social Alpha Powered by Google Developers Launchpad – is designed to help start-ups gain access to resources including expert mentors, tools, and methodologies for building businesses that can drive meaningful impact on the technology ecosystem.

This initiative will enable Social Alpha to create learning programmes based on information and resources aggregated from a select group of the world’s top accelerators.

Social Alpha will also access Google’s global network, insights from the company’s Silicon Valley-based start-up programmes and Google”s research and best practices on building businesses, products, and teams.

“As we continue to build and grow the lab-to-market ecosystem for high impact innovations in India, our portfolio companies need access to world class technologies especially in the areas of data science and machine learning,” Manoj Kumar, Founder and CEO of Social Alpha, said in a statement.

“Our partnership with the Google Developers Launchpad program will address this gap, and help unlock the immense potential that resides in these start-ups,” Kumar said.

This partnership will focus on supporting start-ups that have the potential and / or are already incorporating Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Technologies in their work.

“Google Developers Launchpad doesn’t take an equity stake in accelerator portfolio start-ups, but instead focuses on developing companies and their ecosystems over the long term,” said Kevin O’Toole, Google’s Head of International Growth for Launchpad.

Google Developers Launchpad is a branch of Google that operates a global acceleration programme which helps start-ups around the world to grow.

