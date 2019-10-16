Jio and Samsung showcase 5G and LTE Use Cases at IMC 2019

Reliance Jio Infocomm (Jio) and Samsung Electronics present real-world use cases powered by next generation technology at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2019. IMC is the largest annual event for digital technology across India and South Asia, held from October 14 to 16 in New Delhi, India.

In partnership with Samsung Networks, Jio has built the world’s largest green-field and all IP based 4G LTE network, which supports over 340 million LTE subscribers as of August 2019.

At the event, the two companies present new business opportunities using 5G NSA mode, with advanced 4G LTE and 5G technology used in combination as a dual-connected mode network. These will demonstrate how innovations from the latest technology can benefit consumers, enterprises and the society.

“The unprecedented data growth and the mobile internet adoption and revolution that Jio brought to India has fundamentally changed the life of every Indian,” said Mathew Oommen, President of Reliance Jio Infocomm. “We as Jio, working closely with key partners like Samsung will ensure that we continue to help India leapfrog traditional technologies by advancing the existing 4G all-IP infrastructure and leverage the end-to-end fiber, 5G, and IoT ecosystems towards a digital infrastructure platform. This digital platform will deliver on the aspirations of all Indians, our businesses, and the emerging digital society that is fundamental to accelerating the digital economy and ensuring digital freedom for India.”

“Having superior LTE networks is a key asset for operators in moving towards the 5G era, and Jio has reached that compelling competency,” said Paul Kyungwhoon Cheun, Executive Vice President and Head of Networks Business at Samsung Electronics. “Samsung has been working in close cooperation with Jio to bring a digital transformation including the transition to 4G throughout India for over seven years. Samsung and Jio will continue to join forces in bringing next generation innovation across the country, harnessing the full 5G potential in driving further growth of a Digital India.”

5G use cases for Digital India

Samsung and Jio jointly highlight immersive and live applications of 5G that will demonstrate the value that 5G has to offer in India. The trial will feature solutions from Samsung Networks’ 5G product portfolio, including its 3.5GHz solution for 5G Massive MIMO Unit (MMU), its 28GHz Access Unit (AU) and CPE device, its virtualized radio access (vRAN) and core, and 5G mobile devices. Demonstrations will include:

Virtual Classroom allows attendees to watch 360-degree virtual lecture taken from a classroom in Jio’s Reliance Corporate Park (RCP) in Mumbai

Massive Full High-Definition (HD) Content Streaming shows FHD video streaming on multiple smartphones (Galaxy S10 5G) simultaneously and 4K video streaming using multiple 5G tablets, which will showcase the unparalleled entertainment experience powered by 5G.

4G use cases for Public Safety Communications

Jio and Samsung will demonstrate a live “public safety network over LTE” featuring Mission-Critical-Push-To-X (MCPTX) communication. Conceptualized as “OneNet”, a potential India’s Emergency Communication Network, this will enable first responders to connect with each other using a broadband network in a controlled and “geo-fenced” manner.

Public Safety LTE (PS-LTE) using MCPTX goes beyond what was possible through legacy technologies in which they were limited to providing voice-oriented communications. By highlighting the use of LTE for real-time streaming of videos and high-definition images of scenes during emergencies, it enables multi-lateral communications to be connected at once to transfer video, images and voice simultaneously using multicast technology. As allowing the first responders and control towers to engage in highly effective communications, PS-LTE is enabled to make better decisions during time-critical situations.

As Jio has already built the largest and most advanced LTE network nationwide reaching every corner of Pan-India, MCPTX for PS-LTE is among the most effective ways to maximize the current LTE network to serve public safety for over 1.3 billion people.

Samsung is one of the first companies to launch a 5G commercial network in Korea and the U.S. in the first half of 2019 using its end-to-end 5G solutions ranging from chipsets, radios, core network solutions and smartphones for both mid-band and mmWave.

