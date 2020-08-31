Govt plans to integrate e-PPO with DigiLocker for pensioners

Read Article

By Rajnish Singh

The Centre has planned to integrate the electronic Pension Payment Order (e-PPO) with DigiLocker in order to enhance ease of living of Central government civil pensioners.

The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) has been directed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come up with the facility to help the pensioners considering the various issues faced by them if they misplace the original copy of the Pension Payment Order.

It had come to the notice of the DoPPW that several pensioners, over a period of time, misplace the original copy of the PPO.

In the absence of the PPO, these pensioners have to face innumerable hardships at various stages of their post-retirement life. For newly retired officials, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is a dilemma to physically receive hard copies of the PPO.

Considering these issues, the DoPPW has decided to integrate the electronic Pension Payment Order (e-PPO) generated through the PFMS application of the Controller General of Accounts with Digi Locker, revealed a Ministry of Personnel communique.

It said that the system will enable a pensioner to obtain an instant printout of the latest copy of their PPO, from their DigiLocker account — an online service provided by the Ministry of Electronics and IT.

This initiative will create a permanent record of their PPO in their DigiLocker and at the same time eliminate delays in reaching the PPO to new pensioners as well as the necessity of handing over a physical copy.

This was a target set to be accomplished by 2021-22, which the DoPPW completed ahead of time in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This facility has been created with ‘Bhavishya’ software, which is a single window platform for pensioners, right from the start of their pension processing till the end of the process.

“Bhavishya” shall now provide an option to retiring employees, to link their DigiLocker account with their “Bhavishya” account and obtain their e-PPO in a seamless manner. There is also an option for the retiring employees for linking their DigiLocker account with “Bhavishya” to get e-PPO.

The option is available to the retiree at the time of filling of retirement forms, as well as after submission of the forms.

A retiree will sign into the DigiLocker account from Bhavishya and authorise Bhavishya to push the e-PPO to DigiLocker.

As soon as e-PPO is issued, it is automatically pushed into the corresponding DigiLocker account and the retiree is informed about the same through SMS and e-mail by Bhavishya.

To view or download the e-PPO, the retiree has to log into his DigiLocker account and simply click on the link.

The administrative divisions of all ministries and departments and attached or subordinate offices have been requested to bring these instructions to the notice of all concerned for compliance.

(Rajnish Singh can be contacted at [email protected])

–IANS

