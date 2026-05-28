India Strengthens Semiconductor Ecosystem with Investor Support Portal, New Facilities, and Strategic Investments

In a significant push to establish India as a global hub for semiconductor manufacturing and design, the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), under the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), has launched an “Investors Support” portal. Launched on 26 May 2026, the portal aims to facilitate investors by providing comprehensive information on government schemes, policies, regulatory requirements, and approved projects under the Semicon India Programme. Accessible at https://www.ism.gov.in/investment, it offers a single-window digital interface for grievance redressal, ensuring streamlined coordination between investors, government agencies, and ecosystem stakeholders.

Amitesh Kumar Sinha, CEO of ISM, emphasised during the launch the importance of “handholding and facilitation of foreign investors” and urged all stakeholders to proactively address investor concerns to further strengthen India’s semiconductor manufacturing and design ecosystem. The portal is designed not just as an information hub, but as a real-time facilitation tool, connecting investors with nodal officers across ministries, departments, and state governments, alongside trade bodies and approved project companies.

Rajasthan Joins India’s Semiconductor Journey

The momentum in India’s semiconductor sector was further reinforced with the inauguration of Rajasthan’s first semiconductor plant. The Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) at Salarpur, Bhiwadi, developed by ELCINA, and the Sahasra Semiconductors Pvt. Ltd. ATMP/OSAT facility were virtually inaugurated by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, in the presence of Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav.

Vaishnaw called the occasion historic, highlighting Rajasthan’s entry into a strategically critical sector with global geopolitical significance. Over the past 12 years, India’s electronics production has surged sixfold to nearly ₹13 lakh crore, with exports reaching ₹4.24 lakh crore, driven by the government’s focus on electronics and semiconductors under the Make in India, Digital India, and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.

The Bhiwadi EMC, spread over 50.3 acres with a project cost of ₹46.09 crore, offers world-class infrastructure, uninterrupted utilities, internal roads, testing and training centres, and a Skill Development Centre. Already, the cluster has attracted over ₹1,200 crore in planned investments from 20 companies, generating employment for more than 2,700 people.

The Sahasra Semiconductors ATMP/OSAT facility, India’s first SME-led semiconductor chip packaging unit, has begun commercial production of memory chips, LED driver ICs, eSIMs, and RFID products, with plans to scale annual production from 60 million units to 400–600 million units in the next two to three years. Notably, more than 60% of current production is exported to markets including the United States, Germany, France, Eastern Europe, China, and Nepal.

Cabinet Approves Two New Semiconductor Units in Gujarat

Adding further momentum, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recently approved two semiconductor projects under ISM with a cumulative investment of ₹3,936 crore. These include:

Crystal Matrix Limited (CML), Dholera, Gujarat – India’s first commercial Mini/Micro-LED display manufacturing facility based on Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology. The facility will manufacture LED modules, epitaxy wafers, and provide GaN foundry services for large displays, tablets, smartphones, and extended reality (XR) devices.

Suchi Semicon Private Limited (SSPL), Surat, Gujarat – An OSAT facility for discrete semiconductors, with an annual production target of 1,033 million chips, serving automotive, industrial, and consumer electronics sectors.

With these approvals, the total number of projects under ISM reaches 12, with cumulative investments of ₹1.64 lakh crore and significant employment opportunities for skilled professionals.

Accelerating India’s Semiconductor Ecosystem

From policy facilitation to SME-led innovation and world-class infrastructure, India’s semiconductor journey is rapidly gaining pace. Initiatives such as ECMS, PLI, EMCs, SPECS, and now the Investors Support portal, are creating a conducive ecosystem for both domestic and foreign players.

With new manufacturing units, SME participation, strategic state policies such as Rajasthan’s Semiconductor Policy, and ongoing approvals in Gujarat, India is not only aiming for self-reliance but also positioning itself as a key player in the global semiconductor supply chain.