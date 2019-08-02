Microsoft e-commerce platform to connect 6 lakh Bengal weavers

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said Microsoft India is set to create an e-commerce platform that will connect six lakh weavers of the state. The tech giant had announced the launch of a new e-commerce platform for handloom weavers under its ‘Project ReWeave’, as part of its philanthropic initiative.

“This project will begin from Nadia district and help spur weavers’ income by 25 per cent,” Banerjee told reporters at an event.

The platform would help artisans connect directly with buyers, enabling them to expand to newer customers and markets, she said. The e-marketplace would help sell to a broad set of customers, support weavers in increasing their income, while also reviving traditional forgotten Indian art, Microsoft India said.

Banerjee also said Microsoft will undertake the ‘Project Sangam’, which seeks to empower municipal functionaries to run community training courses.

Besides, the company, in association with the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), has curated a special curriculum in ‘CAD and Colour for Handloom Weaving’ to provide digital training in handloom design.

At the same event, the chief minister said Wipro has been offered 50 acres of land for a new complex at Rajarhat.

