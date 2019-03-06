Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

PM Modi launches ‘One Nation, One Card’ for mobility

The Indigenous Automatic Fare Collection System based on One Nation One Card Model i.e. National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) is the first-of-its-kind in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the ‘One Nation, One Card’ for transport mobility at a function in Ahmedabad. The Indigenous Automatic Fare Collection System based on One Nation One Card Model i.e. National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) is the first-of-its-kind in India.

The country’s first Indigenously Developed Payment system for transport consisting of NCMC Card, SWEEKAR (SwachalitKiraya: Automatic Fare Collection System) and SWAGAT (Swachalit Gate) is based on NCMC standards.

These are bank issued debit/credit/prepaid cards and the customer may use this single card for payments across all segments including metro, bus, suburban railways, toll, parking, smart city and retail. The stored value on card supports offline transaction across all travel needs with minimal financial risk to involved stakeholders. The service area feature of this card supports operator specific applications — monthly passes, season tickets, etc.

The National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) to enable seamless travel by different metros and other transport systems across the country besides retail shopping and purchases is an initiative of the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs. The card will address the challenges associated with the cash payment such as cash handling, revenue leakages, cash reconciliation etc.

Various initiatives have been taken by transit operators to automate and digitise the fare collection using Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC). The introduction of closed loop cards issued by these operators helped to digitise the fare collection to a significant extent. However, the restricted usability of these payment instruments limits the digital adoption by customers.

“The customers need not carry multiple cards for different usage. Further, the quick contactless transactions will improve the seamless experience.This will also help in higher digital payments penetration, savings on closed loop card lifecycle management cost and reduced operating cost. The rich data insights may be used by operators for business intelligence leading to efficient operation,” stated an official release.


