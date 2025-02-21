AI and IoT are driving operational efficiency, real-time tracking, and smarter route planning in our logistics operations: Sanjay Khiyani, Allcargo Gati

As the logistics industry undergoes rapid digital transformation, Allcargo Gati is at the forefront of adopting emerging technologies to enhance operational efficiency, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. In this exclusive interaction with Express Computer, Sanjay Khiyani, Chief Information Officer, Allcargo Gati Limited, outlines how they are leveraging AI, IoT, and predictive analytics to optimise route planning, enable real-time shipment tracking, and improve demand forecasting. With a strong focus on green logistics, Allcargo Gati is transitioning to electric vehicles, optimising fuel consumption, and using data-driven solutions to reduce its environmental footprint. To meet the growing demands of e-commerce, they have expanded their logistics infrastructure, embraced automation, and migrated to cloud-based systems to ensure faster and more reliable deliveries.

With the logistics industry rapidly embracing digital transformation, how is Allcargo Gati leveraging emerging technologies like AI, IoT, to improve operational efficiency, and what key challenges do you foresee in scaling these initiatives?



At Allcargo Gati, we are leveraging AI, IoT, to enhance operational efficiency, optimise route planning, enable real-time shipment tracking, and ensure secure, transparent transactions. AI-driven analytics help us predict demand and streamline deliveries, while IoT provides real-time visibility into fleet and warehouse operations. As we scale these initiatives, key challenges include seamless integration with existing systems, data standardisation, and ensuring cybersecurity in an increasingly digital logistics ecosystem

Sustainability is becoming increasingly important in supply chain operations. How is Allcargo Gati incorporating green logistics practices, and what technologies are you using to reduce your environmental impact?

Sustainability is integral to our operations. We are adopting green logistics practices by optimising route planning to reduce fuel consumption, transitioning to EVs for last-mile delivery, and leveraging data analytics for efficient fleet management. Our cloud-based ERP on OCI enhances operational efficiency, reducing energy-intensive on-premise infrastructure. Additionally, we are integrating IoT and AI to monitor emissions and improve resource utilisation, reinforcing our commitment to an eco-friendly supply chain.

With the growth of e-commerce, particularly post-pandemic, how has Allcargo Gati adapted its logistics infrastructure to meet the demands of faster and more efficient deliveries? Are there any new technologies or strategies you’ve adopted to support the e-commerce surge?



Allcargo Gati has significantly enhanced its logistics infrastructure to meet the rising demands of e-commerce, focusing on speed, efficiency, and scalability. We have expanded our network capacity, optimised hub-and-spoke models, and integrated AI-driven route planning for faster deliveries. Our migration to Oracle Cloud has improved system uptime and operational efficiency, enabling real-time tracking and seamless order management. Additionally, automation in sorting centres, IoT-enabled fleet tracking, and data analytics for demand forecasting have strengthened our ability to handle high order volumes while ensuring timely and reliable deliveries.

As supply chains become more digitally interconnected, the risk of cyber threats increases. How is Allcargo Gati strengthening its cybersecurity framework to safeguard critical logistics and customer data in the face of evolving threats?



As supply chains have become more digitally interconnected, the risk of cyber threats escalates. To safeguard our critical logistics infrastructure and customer data, we have implemented a multi-layered cybersecurity framework aligned with global best practices.

Our migration to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) has significantly strengthened our security posture, providing built-in encryption, advanced threat detection, and automated patching to mitigate vulnerabilities. AI-driven threat intelligence enables real-time monitoring and proactive risk mitigation, helping us detect and respond to anomalies before they escalate.

We also leverage tamper-proof transactions, ensuring data integrity across our supply chain. Regular penetration testing, employee cybersecurity training, and compliance with industry standards further reinforce our resilience against cyber threats. As cyber risks evolve, we remain committed to continuously enhancing our security framework, integrating the latest technologies, and collaborating with industry partners to stay ahead of emerging threats.

How is Allcargo Gati utilising AI and predictive analytics to improve demand forecasting, optimise route planning, and enhance overall supply chain management? What has been the impact of these technologies on your decision-making processes?

AI and predictive is enhancing the demand and helps to forecast, optimise route planning, and streamlining supply chain management. By enhancing the machine learning models, we can accurately predict demand fluctuations, allowing us to allocate resources efficiently and reduce operational bottlenecks. AI-driven route optimisation helps minimise transit times, lower fuel consumption, and improve on-time deliveries by analysing real-time traffic, weather conditions, and historical trends.

These technologies have helped with the decision-making processes by enabling data-driven insights and automation. With real-time visibility into shipments, inventory levels, and network capacity, we can make proactive, strategic decisions that enhance efficiency and customer satisfaction. The integration of AI has also helped us mitigate risks, improve fleet utilisation, and adapt quickly to market dynamics, positioning Allcargo Gati as a leader in tech-enabled logistics solutions.