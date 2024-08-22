Data privacy and security in cloud storage: Balancing protection with accessibility

By Anand JK Jain, Vice President – Solutions Engineering, MSys Technologies

Striking a balance between data security and accessibility requires a comprehensive understanding of users’ needs, information sensitivity, safety protocols, and compliance management. The rising demand for cloud storage is evident, with estimates suggesting its market size will reach $675 bn by the end of 2024. While this rapid shift towards cloud technologies is commendable, it also underscores a pressing need to balance data accessibility and security. Adopting a holistic approach should be considered, especially with the latest regulatory frameworks, such as GDPR and CCPA, pressing firms for stricter compliance. Many breakthroughs are today helping firms balance data security and accessibility, with the following being prominent ones to help us achieve the best of both worlds:

● Zero trust architecture (ZTA): Based on the “Never Trust, Always Verify” principle, the ZTA mandates every user to verify their credentials irrespective of their presence inside or outside the network perimeter. Everyone must comply with security protocols to access the desired data or information. Continuous monitoring and multi-factor authentication (MFA) are crucial components of the ZTA. By adding an extra layer of security, the application of the strategy is proven instrumental in strengthening the protection of cloud storage systems.

● Encryption technologies: Encryption continues to serve as one of the foremost technologies for protecting sensitive data and user information. The evolving algorithms and technology patterns are further helping encryption advance by the day, with the emergence of End-to-End Encryption (E2EE) symbolizing significant progress. E2EE offers excellent protection, and even if data is intercepted in transit, it’s impossible to decrypt information without keys.

● AI monitoring and threat detection: Adopting AI technologies offers significant advantages for organisations, from enhanced decision-making and operational efficiency to innovative customer experiences. However, integrating AI comes with inherent risks that need thorough consideration. These risks include data breaches, algorithmic bias, and potential misuse of AI-driven insights. Therefore, a strong emphasis on security is paramount to safeguard sensitive information and maintain trust. Organisations must recognise that any vulnerability in AI systems can lead to significant financial and reputational damage, making robust security measures a critical component of AI adoption. Compliance with industry-specific regulations, such as GDPR or HIPAA, is essential to avoid legal repercussions.

Balancing data safety with easy access

While adopting a robust data safety framework is essential, it must not come at the expense of easy accessibility to information. Cloud storage, which fails to offer seamless access to data, is not worth investing in. An ideal solution must feature a harmonious balance of data safety and access. How this delicate balance can be achieved, here is the list of measures:

● User-centricity: Developing an interface with users at the core of its development philosophy is a prerequisite for striking a balance between the security and accessibility of cloud storage systems. Developers must focus on intuitive interfaces that help users quickly deploy security settings. The privacy aspect also needs to be highlighted clearly in the interface. By organising regular training programs, users can be further sensitised about keeping their sensitive data and information secure. Firms can also use VeraCrypt and Boxcryptor encryption apps, which are super easy to integrate with cloud networks and offer an added layer of data safety.

● Hybrid clouds: Offering the best of both worlds, hybrid cloud solutions are an excellent option for achieving smooth and secure data access. Firms can choose to store sensitive information on a private cloud, mandating compliance, while the public cloud can store less sensitive data for easy access and high-cost efficiency. The hybrid cloud solution, therefore, comes across as a flexible option that allows organisations decent headroom to make adjustments as and when mandated. Google Anthos and VMware Cloud are some of the leading names in the hybrid cloud space currently used by businesses across the globe.

● Regulatory compliance: Complying with regulatory provisions is essential for achieving desired levels of data security and accessibility. Cloud solutions must have inbuilt provisions for audit trails and reporting formats to satisfactorily meet regulatory compliance. Firms should also conduct auditing exercises regularly to ensure security protocols are up-to-date and can withstand the rising threats of cyberattacks. Splunk and IBM QRadar are well-known tools that can help firms stay compliant by offering extensive feedback on the safety and security of cloud data storage systems.

Conclusion

As organisations’ operations, size, and scale differ, no one-size-fits-all cloud storage solution can be recommended for businesses across industry verticals. Firms need to adopt a multipronged strategy comprising innovative technologies and user-centric interfaces, which can help them maintain regulatory compliance regarding data safety and accessibility. Using hybrid clouds can also prove crucial in balancing data security and access. Although striking a fine line between these aspects is difficult, efforts in this regard are very much worth investing in.