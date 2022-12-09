Intuit is known for its diverse, inclusive, and equitable practices, whether it is the work culture, building up talent or product innovation, say Ted Drake, Accessibility and Inclusive Design Leader, Intuit, and Devesh Amin, Head of IT (APAC), Tech4Intuit. In an exclusive conversation with Express Computer, they speak about the wide-ranging initiatives of their organisation, how products created by Intuit are changing people’s lives, and helping businesses to grow and hire more people. The organisation also aims at working towards reducing unemployment and underemployment of people with disabilities
Home » Exclusives » How Intuit is setting high benchmarks in diversity & inclusivity
Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.
Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.