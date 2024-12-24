India’s Internet Governance: Multi-stakeholder Approach, Challenges, and Initiatives

Social media and conversations across the internet have appreciated the onset of 5G technologies offering more bandwidth and higher speeds. However, only a minute percentage of people in the country are aware of the concept of Internet Governance in a true sense. This shows a major gap in digital literacy and awareness among the people, especially at the grassroots level.

Internet Governance, as per the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Miety), is broadly defined as the development and application by the governments, private enterprises, and even the common people that shape the evolution and use of the internet.

By 2040, India will be having the world’s largest young workforce which makes it all the more important for the youth of the country to have their representation when it comes to internet governance. Now, in a scenario where there is a notable knowledge gap, how practically viable is it to have a Multi-Stakeholder Model (MSM) for internet governance, wherein the input from people play a key role?

Criticality of MSM for internet governance

In an exclusive conversation with Express Computer, the CEO at National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI), Devesh Tyagi says, “Considering the multi-stakeholder model in policymaking for the internet or sensitising people about the internet and their digital presence, there is a set of not-for-profit partnerships of people like Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), Internet Governance Forum (IGF), and more who are playing a key role in this area. We call these I-star organisations. These organisations do not control the content on the Internet, nor can they stop spam or deal with access to the internet. However, through the coordination role, such organisations do have an important impact on the expansion and evolution of the Internet.”

Meanwhile, Anita Gurumurthy, Executive Director, IT for Change sharing her vantage point highlights, “MSM in regards with internet governance means that public participation and their vantage is important to be out and considered. Things have to be open and easy to understand for the citizens.”

With newer and advanced technologies upcoming and the internet being the driveway for digital technologies, it is imperative to have an effective governance model in place. Hence, a model like MSM becomes key as democratisation of the digital society is a key concern.

Challenges and probable solutions

The concept of internet governance poses a key pillar in realising democracy in digital society as well but effective implementation of MSM in internet governance is not a cake walk. A major challenge is lack of digital literacy among the common citizens. Meanwhile, English tops the list among the prominent languages for the content on the internet creating a language gap for the people at the grassroots level and the elderly.

Ihita Gangavarapu the Co-Founder of Youth Internet Governance Forum (IGF), while underlining the significance of sensitising people about internet governance, calls out for a need of more open forums and multiple stakeholders including the youth to keep the MSM truly an MSM.

As a solution to the language barrier, the Ministry of Electronics and IT with its Digital India Bhashini leveraged an Al-driven language translation system to enable the countrymen to access the internet and digital services in their native languages. Meanwhile, NIXI has come up with the .in domain that enables Indian users to develop or consume content in Indian languages.

Supporting the fact and highlighting how inclusion through technology can play a key role in effective implementation of the MSM, T Santosh, a Scientist E at the Ministry of Electronics and IT says, “The internet domain is generally in English, however by using the .in domain we can have the webpages in around 22 different languages. This is one of the notable achievements of the MSM approach.”

Taking the Al discussion forward, Gurumurthy emphasises, “We need to balance the ideas of innovation and being considerate about education, environment, and more from the digital standpoint…. We do need an independent body to help manage and regulate internet governance. And, we need to consider the foundational rights to ensure the regulations should embrace the peoples’ constitutional rights.”

Data and Al standards are complex and they actually involve the right to life and the right to privacy. Hence we need to have regulation involving people’s participation and vantages, she adds.

Conclusion

The Government of India’s proactive approach in supporting and adopting a multi-stakeholder model for internet governance is commendable. The approach, apart from being inclusive of the Indian diaspora, also aligns with the Center’s investment strategy for Digital India and will help the nation in participating in multi-billion dollar business opportunities of the internet industry.

The Internet Governance Division of the Ministry of Electronics and IT is tasked to include the representation of India’s Public Policy Concerns on global platforms, spreading awareness on internet governance and encouraging greater participation in the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF). The Ministry is also working on issues related to universal acceptance and Internationalised Domain Names (IDNs). Further, with support from bodies like ICANN and forums like the Internet Governance Forum (IGF), World Summit on Information Society (WSIS), and more, the Ministry is trying to enhance participation.

Sharing the initiatives by NIXI, Tyagi points out, “At NIXI, we are planning that the initial capacity building should be done at the college and school levels. So, the mention of organisations like ICANN is to highlight the importance of their work and how they are providing multiple opportunities for the people to be engaged for India and international internet governance. Many people and even youth are unaware of such initiatives. Therefore, we plan to engage with such organisations to leverage their platform and spread the word of awareness.”

India’s take on Internet Governance with people at the center is promising. With initiatives from the government and active participation of bodies like ICANN, Youth IGF, and more, it seems just a matter of time when India’s internet governance will also reflect the democratic spirit of the nation in its digital society as well.