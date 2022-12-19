ML & AI can be a game changer for policing: Dr Balsing Rajput

As India is witnessing a digital revolution, the number of cyber crimes has risen significantly and hence it is imperative for the police to gear up for new-age crimes to future-proof the entire civic ecosystem. To highlight how Mumbai police is leveraging cutting-edge technologies to not only fight cybercrime but also to safeguard critical data, Dr. Balsing Rajput, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Technology and Crime Prevention at Mumbai Police, Government of Maharashtra joined Express Computer in an exclusive interview.