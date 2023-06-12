Teachmint is transforming the education infrastructure space with grassroot digitisation through our flagship product: Mihir Gupta, Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer, Teachmint

Mihir Gupta – Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer, Teachmint speaks exclusively to Express Computer about his organisation’s new tech projects and implementations, focusing on innovation, cloud initiatives, and the use of emerging tech like AI, ML, and cybersecurity.

Here are some edited excerpts:

1. Could you please elaborate on Teachmint’s latest technology offerings?



Teachmint is transforming the education infrastructure space with grassroots digitisation through our flagship product, the Integrated School Platform (ISP). An all-in-one school digitisation solution, the ISP empowers every stakeholder at a school with its one-stop solution equipped with advanced administrator tools, a modern learning management system, premium learning content, and a unique all-in-one fee payment solution.

2. How was the infrastructure for Teachmint built and how has it evolved?



In 2020, Teachmint launched a mobile-first, software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that provided a comprehensive end-to-end platform for teachers. This solution allowed teachers to conduct and record classes, manage assignments, track attendance, and more. However, we were also aware that the digitisation of our education ecosystem cannot be achieved through online learning only.

By the end of FY 2022, we shifted our focus and dedicated our efforts to building the Integrated School Platform (ISP). The ISP offers a comprehensive suite of tools that empowers all stakeholders within a school. This strategic move was an extension of our vision to empower the existing education ecosystem with technology, thus addressing the needs of every stakeholder.

3. What are some innovation projects that the technology teams are currently working on that are also enhancing customer experience and driving growth outcomes?



Our roadmap ahead is to continue pursuing our goal of expanding the impact of education by bringing efficiency, effectiveness, and information parity through our technology offering.

In pursuit of this goal, we recently introduced TeachPay, a verticalised fintech solution for education, which offers schools an efficient method to regulate their fee collection. With TeachPay, school administrators gain comprehensive visibility of their institute’s cash flow without the burden of manual collections. This solution encompasses end-to-end fee management and includes two key features: TeachPay Credit and TeachPay Auto.

Teachmint acts as an education system that includes front-office management, back-office automation, academics management, and learning management. Over the next few years, you will see us growing further as the operating system for education, powering a large chunk of the educational ecosystem across India and emerging markets.

4. What are some projects that you, as the technology leader, are looking forward to, and any use cases of emerging technologies that you can share?



From working on the free teacher application to building the Integrated School Platform, Teachmint has been focused to transform learning and outcomes with the power of technology. Our teams are working on newer features for both domestic and international markets that will be unveiled and made available worldwide in due course.

5. Cybersecurity has become a critical function for companies. How is Teachmint dealing with safeguarding customer data?



Teachmint is an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified company that recognises the importance of cybersecurity and the protection of customer data.

Our security policy requires us to consistently monitor the risk of any threats to the administrative, technical, and physical safeguards we have put in place. These safeguards are reviewed and adjusted periodically based on ongoing risk assessments. We are committed to complying with applicable data protection regulations and industry-specific standards.

6. What is your advice to younger techies entering the workforce today?



Skills and expertise are undoubtedly valuable and can be acquired through learning, practice, and experience. However, it is equally important to emphasize the development of empathy for real-world problem statements and foster a genuine passion for solving them.

While skills can be honed and knowledge can be gained, it is empathy and passion that truly drive meaningful change and innovation.