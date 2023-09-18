The 5Ws and 1H of Generative AI

By Shardul Chauhaan, Business Head, India and APAC, LatentView Analytics

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a fast-paced and rapidly evolving field. But all innovations and

technologies have a hype cycle — some pop and fizzle, others are radically disruptive, and a

few generate awe and fear due to their enormous potential. Generative AI, or GenAI, is a

marvel that can be compared with the discovery of electricity or any other groundbreaking

innovation.

GenAI is a subset of AI that can generate content — text, images, music, etc. — similar to

the existing data it has been trained on. Often, people think of traditional machine learning

(ML) when they imagine AI. Traditional ML is adept at solving specific problems by using

explicitly programmed pre-defined rules.

GenAI, however, goes a step further and leverages deep learning to understand the patterns

and relationships from large datasets and uses that knowledge to generate original content,

images, codes, and human-like text. The promise and potential of GenAI far exceeds that of

what has been achieved by its AI predecessors.

What Is Powering GenAI?

The exceptional performance of GenAI is attributed to massive amounts of data, neural

networks, enormous computational power, and open source collaboration in the field. Data

is procured from various resources and combines structured and unstructured information.

Intricate neural network algorithms operate on the data to mirror the human-like capability

that can capture the nuances of large datasets. GAN, RNN, VAE, and Transformers are

frequently used neural networks. Many of these models have long been the foundation of

computer vision and natural language processing (NLP).

The training of such generative models demands significant computational power. Graphics

processing units (GPUs) and specialized hardware accelerators like Tensor Processing Units

(TPUs) are often used to produce more coherent and contextually relevant outputs. A prime

example of a GenAI model is ChatGPT, a creation of OpenAI, which pioneered the

Generative Pre-training (GPT) method, laying the foundation for ChatGPT.

Why, When, and Where: GenAI Use Cases

From content creation, virtual reality, product and industrial design, data augmentation, and personalized recommendations to healthcare, chatbots, and virtual assistants, the use cases of GenAI span multiple industries and sectors. The ability of GenAI to reduce workloads by automating mundane tasks means that businesses are keen on implementing this technology to streamline their processes.

With its enhanced data processing capabilities, GenAI can efficiently analyze vast datasets. It can identify patterns and anomalies in data and improve accuracy. In the e-commerce

sector, GenAI can sift through large quantities of customer data and derive valuable insights

into their purchasing behavior. Such insights help e-commerce firms provide tailored

customer recommendations and enhance the customer experience.

GenAI is a win-win for businesses and consumers as it can solve various problems across

domains and industries. GenAI benefits businesses by unraveling new business models and

driving innovation. For instance, a marketing company can use GenAI to craft engaging

content and personalize customer interactions, while a healthcare company benefits from

GenAI’s data analytics capabilities for medical research.

GenAI is helpful in the legal profession for drafting contracts and performing research. In the BFSI sector, GenAI reduces time spent on trivial tasks and allows employees to focus on

value-added ones. GenAI is proving useful in many applications, be it real-time or offline

tasks. Because of GenAI, early adopters are already witnessing a significant boost in

productivity and profitability.

How to Manage Risks Associated with GenAI?

Though these are exciting times, GenAI also has its share of disadvantages. One of the

popular GenAI models, ChatGPT, is well-known for providing answers on broad topics.

However, these responses often tend to be inaccurate and entirely fabricated. Similarly,

biases in existing datasets can result in systematic prejudice, thereby exposing businesses to

legal and reputational risks.

Content attribution, plagiarism, and copyrights have become contentious issues as the data

used for training has been created by someone else, thereby violating copyright laws. For

example, Getty Images, the visual media company, is suing the creators of Stable Diffusion,

an AI art tool, for scrapping its content. As GenAI gains wider acceptance, complaints and

counter-complaints will be far too familiar.

Data security risks exist where confidential information can be leaked to the external world.

It can lead to a range of lawsuits or loss of proprietary information. The leak of sensitive

data on ChatGPT by employees of electronics giant Samsung is an apt example of

information loss in the absence of proper checks and balances. As a result, the company

temporarily restricted the use of GenAI tools on company-owned devices.

There is a growing fear and anxiety around job losses and AI taking over tasks from human

employees. GenAI will augment business processes in certain areas, disrupt others, and

pave the way for innovation. The misuse of GenAI in many other forms is bound to happen,

but the way forward is to build a better regulatory framework.

The Gateway to AI Democratisation

The rise of GenAI is primarily accredited to its ability to enable AI democratization.

Democratizing and adopting AI has been at the top of the minds of CDOs, CIOs, and top

executives when they embark on the digital transformation journey. However, they face

hurdles such as siloed data, organisational culture, lack of necessary tools and workforce,

GenAI enables this process because it is accessible and doesn’t require specialized analytical or technical skills. This ensures that the technology is available to anyone, irrespective of educational background.

The intuitive and user-friendly interface in GenAI allows non-technical users to interact with complex data and obtain valuable insights in their preferred ways, thus empowering a wide range of individuals within an organization to augment their capability and skill sets.

GenAI essentially breaks down the invisible barrier between individuals from technical and non-technical backgrounds and empowers the organization and people.

Scaling up the AI Value Chain

While GenAI is making waves all around, the implication would be that all businesses are

eager to embrace and implement it. However, this is not the case, as a survey reveals that

only 30% of companies are ready to leverage the capabilities of GenAI in their workplace.

While businesses are under pressure to implement GenAI, many worry about the adverse

effects of GenAI as well.

Businesses that intend to use GenAI need to scale up the AI value chain. Because of

extensive storage and computational requirements, investing in the proper IT infrastructure

is necessary. Building and deploying GenAI models requires skilled engineers and AI

specialists who must be trained in this new technology and thoroughly understand data

science. The investments are high and should be done in small yet consistent steps.

Businesses also need to identify the business problems to solve and scope out the AI

initiatives. Such initiatives should boost at least one aspect of a business — either revenue,

profitability, or customer experience — and have a significant business impact.

“Nothing succeeds like success.” Once the success stories and benefits of implementing

GenAI is disseminated by one function in an organization, it will have a domino effect on

the remaining functions. It will quicken the pace and likelihood of adoption. Consequently, it will also tone down the fear and insecurity among employees about GenAI.

GenAI will herald a new era of innovation, and businesses and customers will gain

immensely by leveraging its transformative potential. However, companies should also

consider the ethical and responsible deployment of these technologies.

Fairness, transparency, accountability, and privacy should be integral to the adoption

process to mitigate potential risks and challenges. Continuous evaluation, adaptation, and

improvement will help determine the right balance.

While GenAI has benefits and risks, it cannot be a reason to hold back on your deployment

plans. An adage states that one who hesitates is lost. A few businesses have boldly decided

to advance with GenAI and created an elaborate charter. Their AI capabilities, business

growth, and returns will grow exponentially. They will find that the goalposts are much

closer than they had envisaged. Others will be wise to follow or else perish.