There is no greater reward than knowing your work has made a meaningful difference: Rama Devi Lanka, Govt of Telangana

For generations, women have been told where they belong—and where they don’t. They have been discouraged from entering science, technology, and leadership roles, not because of a lack of talent, but because of deeply ingrained societal norms. Yet, despite these barriers, countless women have pushed forward, challenged the system, and changed the course of history.

Today, on this International Women’s Day, we begin a series to celebrate the stories of women who are revolutionising industries once dominated by men. They are leading tech companies, heading the government departments, launching groundbreaking startups, and shaping the future of innovation. But this progress wasn’t handed to them—it was fought for.

One such technology leader is Rama Devi Lanka, Director of Emerging Technologies in the Information Technology, Electronics & Communications Department of the Government of Telangana. In an exclusive interaction with Express Computer, she shared her remarkable journey from starting as a civil engineer to her transition into the world of IT during the dot-com boom. She further expanded her horizons by exploring cutting-edge innovations in Silicon Valley before returning to government service with a clear mission—to harness technology for public good.

IT in public service: Transforming lives through technology

I am basically a civil engineer, and like so many I also moved into IT during the dotcom boom in the late 90s. I took leave and went to Silicon Valley, worked in several startups, learnt cutting-edge technologies and worked on several interesting projects. After my leave got over, I moved back to India and joined the Government. After working on cutting-edge technologies in Silicon Valley and returning to government service, I found myself at a crossroads: should I continue serving in the government or transit to the private sector? The answer came to me in the most unexpected way—during a visit to a remote village in Telangana, where I was tasked with identifying challenges in scaling up a biometric-based smart card project for pension disbursement.

In that village, I met an elderly woman in her seventies. Her weathered face spoke of a life full of struggles, wisdom, and resilience. I asked if the system was making her life better. Her response took me by surprise. With a bright, toothless smile, she proudly showed me a card tied to the edge of her saree. She explained, “I insert this card, place my finger on the machine, and it makes a hissing sound”—she even imitated the beep with childlike enthusiasm—“And then, I get the money!” For her, it was nothing short of magic. Her joy was palpable, and in that moment, I realised the profound impact technology could have on even the most remote and underserved communities. I had found my answer, and from that day, there was no looking back. Since then, I’ve been fortunate to work on numerous projects and programs across various ministries and departments, all with one goal: to make systems more efficient, processes more transparent, and services more accessible to those who need them the most.

Key turning points leading to a leadership role in emerging technologies

The most transformative chapter of my journey was the seven incredible years I spent leading the Emerging Technologies initiative. It was a rollercoaster of challenges, innovation, and fulfillment. Starting from scratch, I had the opportunity to conceptualise, design, and implement policy frameworks that not only set benchmarks but also laid the foundation for a sustainable legacy in this critical space.

Each project I worked on had its own unique charm and significance, but what gave me the deepest sense of purpose was seeing the real-world impact of our efforts. Whether it was empowering farmers to increase their incomes, saving lives by reducing road accidents, or protecting our youth from the perils of substance abuse, every outcome reinforced my belief in the power of technology to transform lives. There is no greater reward than knowing your work has made a meaningful difference.

Transformative IT initiatives

AI is revolutionising wildlife conservation efforts by automating insights from forest camera traps and soon implementing real-time monitoring systems. This helps in protecting biodiversity and ensuring the sustainable management of natural resources. For instance, through projects like ‘Saagu Baagu’ and DiCRA, we’re using AI to empower farmers with better crop management tools and climate-resilient farming techniques. This not only boosts productivity and reduces costs but also ensures food security and sustainable agricultural practices.

The iRASTE initiative, recognised nationally, employs technology to enhance road safety through real-time driver alerts and collision avoidance systems. By leveraging AI in transportation, we’ve significantly reduced road accidents, demonstrating the transformative impact of technology on public safety.

Projects like eVoting and ‘Medicine from Sky’ showcase innovation in citizen-centric services. The eVoting app could potentially transform voting processes, ensuring greater participation and transparency. Meanwhile, ‘Medicine from Sky’ uses drones to deliver vaccines swiftly, particularly to remote areas, improving healthcare accessibility.

Landmark achievement: A project that stands out

There are many projects that I am proud of, in fact every project or initiative that I work on in emerging technologies is fulfilling because it either solves a problem or improves directly or indirectly someone’s lives or enriches the tech ecosystem. However, I would like to share one project that was recently launched. It is an AI tool called eMitra that our minister has launched to assess the drug/substance consumption by young children. The tool is designed to help parents assess if a child is consuming drugs at an early stage so that a corrective action can be taken. We hear so many horror stories about how young children are getting addicted to drugs that are destroying our youth, the future of our nation. This tool saves young lives from going astray.

Overcoming the biggest challenges in driving IT initiatives

The challenges in driving emerging technologies are different from conventional IT as you do not have precedences or practices to follow. So, I had to devise a strategy, an approach and a methodology to do it. Started with formulating policy frameworks for each technology highlighting key pillars where the government need to focus on, secondly to set up institutions of excellences with expert teams to implement the policy frameworks, thirdly to identify problem statements or pain points within various departments where deeptech can provide solutions and lastly forge partnerships to help in the implementation. This strategy worked quite well.

Empowering young women to build careers in IT and government services

The current era presents an exciting opportunity for women to pursue careers in IT, whether in the private sector or the Government, as we witness a tech revolution that leverages technology to solve problems, create impact, and improve lives. However, continuous learning is essential to stay relevant in this ever-evolving space. My journey and contributions in AI and emerging technologies prove that women can thrive and lead in traditionally male-dominated fields, breaking stereotypes and inspiring others to take on significant and impactful positions in tech. Women should actively network by participating in national and international forums and events, while also seeking mentorship for guidance and support to help them succeed. The Government and industry are fostering an environment that empowers young women to innovate, lead, and make substantial contributions, ultimately paving the way for a more inclusive and diverse tech sector.