Express Computer

Home  »  features  »  Cisco’s CEO Chuck Robbins makes new commitment to India, including domestic manufacturing plans

Cisco’s CEO Chuck Robbins makes new commitment to India, including domestic manufacturing plans

featuresExclusivesManufacturing
By Sandhya Michu
Chuck Robbins, Chair and CEO, Cisco
0 13

India has become an attractive hub for global technology leaders looking to invest in creating a global manufacturing base. Following Apple’s CEO Tim Cook, Chairman and Global CEO Chuck Robbins has announced plans to establish a global manufacturing base in India to streamline supply chain constraints, creating multiple job opportunities. During his India tour, Robbins met with various ministers, including the PM, to discuss an ambitious plan to start domestic manufacturing and explore 5G and AI partnerships.

Cisco has thrived in India over the past 27 years, acquiring companies and completing over 100 projects in various sectors such as smart cities, defense, healthcare and more. The networking giant has set up its largest center outside the US and aims to positively impact 50 million lives by 2025 through strategic partnerships with the government and small to medium businesses.

“Our bet on India 27 years ago has paid off significantly. The physical and digital infrastructure improvements are astounding, and there’s a clear momentum and ambition in the country. The pace of growth is impressive, especially given the current global situation. As we continue to invest in India’s digital economy, we believe it will create a significant number of jobs and contribute greatly to the GDP. For Cisco and other multinational companies, India represents the biggest growth opportunity over the next decade, and we’re excited to be a part of its strong and growing tech startup ecosystem,” says Chuck Robbins, Chair and CEO, Cisco.

Robbins further affirms, “We’re launching global full-scale manufacturing in India, with an expected output of over a billion dollars in the first year. Our plan is to use this as a global manufacturing node to export to Europe and beyond. We’re excited to launch two of our highest volume product lines in India, including a switching platform and a cutting-edge routing platform at the core of 5G network infrastructure. In fact, one of our ecosystem suppliers has already moved here as well. We’re committed to India’s growth and plan to recruit more ecosystem partners to create a presence here, which we believe is not only good for us but also for India’s economy.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Sandhya Michu

Have been reporting and writing on IT industry for last 8 years. A post graduate in mass communication from Indian Institute of Mass Communication. She can be reached at [email protected]

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image