These companies have the happiest employees internationally!

Yes, there are big companies that have the happiest employees internationally!

As an organization, you are obligated to keeping your investors and clients happy and a considerable amount is spent on achieving that. Being preoccupied with this aim, you might be ignoring your own people- employees.

Happiness is an infectious emotion that can transform an entire organization’s perception and productivity levels. A happy employee will promise you the highest form of loyalty and trust and work diligently in achieving targets.

What makes an employee happy? Is the company allowing employees to grow? Is it connected? Happiness depends heavily on goals and outcomes which is what will get employees motivated towards achieving targets. Along with targets, the team spirit and morale of the company will also sustain.

Is it possible for a company to grow and also keep employees happy?

Blind is an app that caters to verified employees as a platform for community discussions. The users are anonymous and are grouped based on their topics of interest, company, etc. This platform allows genuine feedback to come in so decisions can be made about improving company culture.

They regularly gather workplace insights from over 3.2 million verified professionals to understand how they feel.

As per research done by Blind, this is what was found:

Top 15 Companies with the Most Employee Growth Opportunity

Bloomberg JUUL Cruise Automation Facebook Spotify Wayfair Google Lyft Walmart Uber Tableau Software Splunk Capital One LinkedIn Netflix

*based on verified employee responses

Top 15 Companies with the Happiest Employees

Netflix Bloomberg ServiceNow Google Tesla PayPal Pinterest Facebook Lyft LinkedIn Spotify T-Mobile VMware Indeed.com Cisco

*based on verified employee responses

Result: Growth and Happiness are linked

Employees that felt they had more growth prospects in the organization were happier than ones that thought there was moderate growth or no growth. In fact, the ones that believed there was no growth were blatantly unhappy with the organization. So yes, a company only grows when its employees are happy and growing.

As per the report, Bloomberg manages to have a great growth scale and are also able to keep their employees happy.

A Bloomberg employee said-“Good comp (not FAANG level). A good working environment.Lots of learning opportunities through training and meetups.”

Other big companies such as Netflix, Facebook, and Google also have fared well on the survey. Their employee testimonials say-

Netflix

“I feel that the people here are some of the most empathetic I’ve ever worked with. Real-time feedback is an actual thing here. It’s great because it comes from a place of wanting to help your coworker grow and become even better at what they do.”

Google

“Google sees employees as valuable assets. They try to have a high bar for hiring, and for people who are able to pass, tries to keep their talent and tries to keep their employees happy. They trust their recruiting heavily. This results in no pip quotas with only 0-4% getting the lowest Needs Improvement rating in any performance review. Google has amazing perks and benefits. They give a lot of swag (I average 1 swag every 1.5 months). They answer to employees’ concerns. It is sort of going away but Google has TGIF every other week or so where the CEO and important people answer any questions you have.”

Tesla

“I think overall the work is great and it’s definitely very satisfying. But if you’re on a team like Autopilot then you’ll have constant exposure to Elon and rigorous deadlines. This stress is not something everyone can handle. If you think you can handle it then definitely go for it.”

What makes an employee happy?

If you promote a great work-life balance and give well-deserved employee benefits, half your work is done there. When an employee enjoys working and knows they are being treated fairly, it infuses happiness in them. Along with this, a good set of policies and motivating pep talks would also be good.

It is a two-way thing: you treat your employees with regard and respect and earn the same in return.

