5 Quality Principles for Successful Cloud Migration & Adoption

By Chetan Jain, Managing Director, Inspira Enterprise

The advent of technological advancements have altered how people and businesses function today. For humans, it has changed the means of interaction and for businesses, it has changed the means of operation. Moreover, the emergence of artificial intelligence, deep learning, big data analytics, and cloud technology as byproducts of technology have fundamentally transformed the corporate landscape.

Specifically, cloud technology has proved to be a game changer for businesses and more and more organizations can be seen adopting or migrating to the cloud for their own benefit. In fact, the rise of cloud technology can be attributed to improved automation and agility, the need to provide a better customer experience, greater cost savings and rate of return, and an increase in the acceptance of remote work culture.

Moreover, cloud computing offers organizations the greatest option to stay steady and ensure increased efficiency in light of the nature of the quickly changing industry. In fact, cloud services have assisted firms in strengthening every area of their operations, including business expansion, service offerings, security infrastructure, and product management.

According to a Markets And Markets analysis, the size of the global cloud computing market is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 17.9% over the forecast period, from an estimated $545.8 billion in 2022 to $1240.9 billion by 2027.

Although cloud migration and adoption are widespread, enterprises still struggle to embrace the cloud completely. The following are five top guidelines for implementing and migrating to the cloud successfully:

Complexities in integrating cloud services: For organizations to shift their existing applications to the cloud is not as simple as it seems to be. There are a plethora of challenges that firms tend to face during the cloud integration phase. The majority of these issues are connected to access, performance, and security, and they frequently become worse in hybrid cloud infrastructure, where part of the application is hosted in the cloud and part of it is housed in an on-site data center.

A parallel automated testing framework is undoubtedly useful for addressing such complexities. On the existing infrastructure, the framework runs an application benchmark and compares it to the transferred environment. The benchmarking often includes single-user performance, URL validation via crawlers, and access validation, in addition to functionality. Decision-making can be quick and scalable with such specific test strategy migration.

For successful cloud adoption, employ automation: Gaining agility is the primary driver for enterprises adopting or switching to the cloud. Every cloud-based application is automated, so manual intervention is never necessary. However, end-to-end automation is not available with cloud assurance, which completely contradicts the cloud’s intended use.

Businesses that want to use the cloud to its fullest capacity must embrace automation. This automation strategy seeks to automate the entire pipeline, from test data to infrastructure to quality gates, in addition to focusing on in-sprint automation.

Verify the durability of cloud-native applications: Although cloud services are housed on reliable infrastructure and are inherently resilient, issues still arise. Your company needs to concentrate on infrastructure availability and application resilience at the same time in order to obtain a good resilient application. Organizations can increase the infrastructure’s resilience with the use of service-level objectives, indicators, and agreements. To monitor the infrastructure and work toward increased resilience, businesses must also use chaotic engineering methodologies.

Optimising the scalability of cloud: Workloads can now be scaled on demand to accommodate horizontal infrastructure scalability thanks to the cloud. However, there is a significant danger with auto-scalability of using more capacity than is necessary, which would result in budget expansion. Your business must implement governance and testing of infrastructure code in order to prevent such a budget surge. Apart from that, it is essential for organizations to adopt a contemporary quality engineering strategy in order to embrace cloud technology with confidence and to fully capitalize on this enormous opportunity. Moreover, cloud-based infrastructure and native architecture are now the front and center of new digital development initiatives.

Ensure data integrity and continuous operation: There is no escaping the fact that sensitive data can be exposed during a cloud migration. Therefore, in order to completely minimize the possibility of data loss, it is essential to identify and manage the risk. In addition, it is crucial to validate business processes after migration to ensure that automated controls are generating the same results without interfering with regular business operations.

Final Takeaway

There is no denying the fact that cloud technology has proved to be a boon for businesses. Data management has long been a source of concern for companies, but cloud technology has simplified the process of obtaining, storing, and managing data. As a result, it has become critical for businesses to migrate to the cloud for their own benefit. Employing a phased strategy to cloud adoption and carefully selecting which workloads and applications to migrate can help businesses reap the benefits of the cloud without disrupting daily operations.