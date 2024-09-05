AI and the future of work: Preparing for new skill demands

By Sumit Shukla, Chairman, i-merit Steering Committee

The rapid advancement of AI technology has dramatically reshaped the job market, in ways that were unimaginable just a few years ago. The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs report predicts that AI could lead to the loss of 85 million jobs by 2025, but it will also create 97 million new ones. This shift isn’t about fewer jobs—it’s about different jobs, requiring entirely new skill sets.

The shift in skill demand

As AI automates many traditional tasks, the demand for skills in technology, data science, and AI itself is growing rapidly. But it’s not just technical skills that are needed. The jobs of the future will require a blend of technical expertise and soft skills such as creativity, problem-solving, and emotional intelligence. The key to thriving in this new landscape will be continuous learning and adaptation.

As AI continues to automate a wide range of traditional tasks, the demand for advanced skills in areas like technology, data science, and AI development is surging at an unprecedented rate. However, it’s important to recognize that the future job market won’t solely revolve around technical expertise. While proficiency in coding, machine learning, and data analytics will be crucial, the jobs of the future will also require a significant emphasis on soft skills.

Creativity, problem-solving, critical thinking, and emotional intelligence will become increasingly valuable as humans collaborate with AI systems. These soft skills will help workers navigate complex challenges, innovate, and apply technical knowledge in meaningful ways.

Skilling programs: Preparing students for the AI-dominated world

As the world evolves towards a future dominated by AI and automation, educational institutions must proactively prepare students to meet these new challenges. Skilling programs aimed at bridging the gap between academic learning and industry requirements are becoming essential. These programs should focus on equipping students with both technical expertise and the soft skills necessary to thrive in an AI-driven workplace.

Colleges and universities must incorporate AI-focused courses, hands-on projects, and internships that align with the demands of modern industries. By fostering an environment of continuous learning and practical application, these skilling programs will enable graduates to seamlessly transition into roles that require a deep understanding of AI technologies and the ability to adapt to rapid changes in the job market.

New skills for new jobs

The jobs being created by AI range from highly technical roles to those requiring more nuanced human skills. Here’s a look at some of the emerging roles and the skills they demand:

Deep learning engineers: These professionals are at the forefront of developing and refining AI models. They require a deep understanding of machine learning algorithms, neural networks, and programming languages like Python and TensorFlow.

AI chatbot developers: Responsible for designing and implementing AI-driven customer service solutions, these developers need skills in natural language processing (NLP), user experience design, and programming.

Prompt engineers: As AI systems become more sophisticated, prompt engineers craft specific instructions to guide these systems, ensuring they produce accurate and relevant results. This role requires creativity, linguistic precision, and an understanding of AI model behavior.

Data Annotators: Critical to AI learning, data annotators label and categorize data that AI systems use to improve accuracy. Attention to detail, pattern recognition, and a basic understanding of AI are key skills here.

AI ethicists: As AI becomes more integrated into daily life, the need for professionals who can ensure AI systems are ethical, transparent, and fair has grown. These roles require knowledge of AI technologies, law, ethics, and public policy.

AI artists: Combining creativity with AI tools, these professionals generate unique visual content. Skills in graphic design, creativity, and familiarity with AI tools are essential.

Why reskilling is good for business

As the nature of work evolves, companies are recognizing the value of reskilling their workforce. Investing in training programs yields significant benefits, from increased productivity to enhanced employee engagement. For example, Amazon’s Machine Learning University has reskilled over two thousand employees, combining online courses, practical tasks, and mentoring. This approach saves costs associated with hiring new talent while fostering an environment of continuous development.

Similarly, Bank of America’s “The Academy” initiative, which invests over $1 billion annually in training, helps employees from diverse backgrounds transition into new roles. This program not only reduces turnover but also increases productivity by equipping workers with the skills needed to thrive in a technology-driven world.

Building a culture of continuous learning with AI

Creating a culture of continuous learning is crucial in the age of AI. AI tools can play a significant role in this by recommending personalized training courses, identifying skill gaps, and suggesting targeted learning opportunities. For example, adaptive learning platforms adjust the difficulty of materials based on an employee’s performance, making the learning process more efficient and tailored. Moreover, real-time AI support can guide employees through challenges, while predictive analytics can help organizations anticipate future training needs.

The road ahead

A McKinsey report suggests that AI and automation will reshape work over the next decade, driving productivity and economic growth. However, this transition will require significant retraining efforts to equip workers with the skills needed for the new roles emerging in an AI-driven economy.

As AI continues to evolve, the demand for new skills will only intensify. Organizations that proactively invest in reskilling will not only gain a competitive edge but also foster higher levels of employee engagement and productivity.