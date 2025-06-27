AI and the next era of global trade: A WTCA perspective

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is not the future of trade. It is the present. From supply chains in Singapore to e-commerce hubs in India, AI is no longer a luxury or an experiment. It is fast becoming the infrastructure on which the next generation of global trade will be built. At World Trade Centers Association (WTCA), we see this transformation unfolding through the experiences of our 300+ members across nearly 100 countries/territories. And while AI brings extraordinary potential, it also calls for measured optimism, careful governance, and a renewed commitment to inclusive global growth.

Why AI matters for trade

AI helps countries and companies manage complexity at scale. As global supply chains stretch across geographies and regulations, businesses need sharper tools to see clearly. AI enables exactly that. It turns opaque trade data into usable intelligence, revealing inefficiencies, risks, and opportunities that were previously hidden. Whether it’s predicting inventory needs, optimizing shipping routes, or identifying compliance vulnerabilities, AI is becoming a force multiplier for trade operations.

A recent WTO study suggests that universal adoption of AI could boost global trade by up to 14% by 2040. Even in a fragmented adoption scenario, growth could reach 7%. But numbers only tell part of the story. The real value lies in what AI makes possible: small businesses accessing global markets, customs authorities streamlining processes, and new forms of services crossing borders digitally.

India: A case in point

India’s goal of achieving USD $2 trillion in exports by 2030 is ambitious, but attainable. AI could play a catalytic role here. In electronics manufacturing, for example, AI is supporting production efficiency and export planning. The country exported USD $29 billion worth of electronics in FY24, up more than 23% year-on-year. Similarly, in services — where India already leads — AI is expanding reach and delivery. Translation tools, virtual diagnostics, and automated support systems are helping Indian healthcare, education, and financial firms serve clients around the world.

More importantly, AI is redefining the traditional modes of services trade. Remote diagnostics or AI-based legal support no longer require physical presence. That blurs the lines between digital and in-person services, making international delivery more agile and scalable.

A more resilient and transparent supply chain

Peter Swartz of Altana AI put it succinctly in a recent WTCA Member Forum session: the old model of understanding only your immediate supplier is no longer enough. Trade today demands visibility across multiple tiers of a supply chain. AI enables that visibility. By aggregating customs documents, shipping manifests, and procurement records, AI can flag hidden dependencies and suggest more resilient sourcing strategies.

Swartz shared real-world examples to illustrate this potential. One pharmaceutical company uncovered millions in lost efficiency through AI-enabled supply chain mapping. In another example, customs processes benefited from AI that differentiated high-risk cargo from low-risk shipments, helping speed up clearance and reduce costs. In a world where trade can stall due to a single missing part or delayed shipment, these gains are not marginal — they are transformative.

Trade agreements, trusted networks, and policy gaps

There is growing interest in using AI to inform trade negotiations and agreements. Imagine agreements that go beyond tariffs and address trusted supply chains or data-sharing norms. AI can provide the evidence base for such decisions. Initiatives like product passports or origin tracing for goods are becoming more viable because of AI’s ability to track and interpret value chains from end to end.

We see trusted trade networks as central to this evolution. Whether through the Bharat Mart in Dubai or India’s emerging e-commerce export hubs, digital platforms supported by AI are creating new trade corridors. These are not just export infrastructure projects. They are models for the future — where trust, transparency, and traceability define trade relationships.

The imperative for ethical and inclusive adoption

The power of AI comes with its share of challenges. Job displacement, data security, algorithmic bias — these are real and growing concerns. More than 90 cybersecurity-related measures have already been introduced at the WTO’s Technical Barriers to Trade Committee. Countries like India must continue to play a leadership role in shaping AI governance norms.

Beyond regulation, there is the issue of equity. If AI adoption remains concentrated in high-income economies or among large corporations, the trade divide will only deepen. SMEs, particularly in the Global South, need access to AI tools, training, and financing to remain competitive. This is where global trade networks and business communities like WTCA can make a difference — through knowledge sharing, partnerships, and advocacy.

A call to collaborate

International trade has always been a collaborative endeavor. AI does not change that. In fact, it makes collaboration more critical. Policymakers must build interoperable legal frameworks. Businesses need to invest in clean, structured data. Trade institutions must create spaces where innovation and ethics go hand in hand.

India has the ingredients: a thriving digital economy, strong institutional capacity, and a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem. But unlocking the full benefits of AI in trade will require coordination across ministries, industries, and borders.

We remain committed to helping Indian enterprises — especially SMEs — harness the power of AI not just to navigate the shifts in global trade, but to shape them. As a global network deeply embedded in local markets, we understand the importance of inclusive innovation and “Connecting Businesses, Globally.” Because the future of trade isn’t just about being faster or cheaper. It’s about being smarter, more equitable, more resilient, and above all, human-centered.