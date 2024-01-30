AI vs. Jobs: Myth vs. reality in the tech takeover

By Rakesh Raghuvanshi, Founder and CEO, Sekel Tech

The introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation has caused many people to worry about job displacements. This fear stems from the growing automation of routine jobs, especially in the manufacture and office sectors. As various activities become automated, fear of job loss increases. But amidst this concern, it is important to recognize that with automation new business opportunities in AI development and maintenance have emerged. This career shift highlights the importance of upskilling, and is compelling individuals to adapt to changing business requirements.

The conversation around AI and jobs often swings between the fear of job loss and the possibility of new opportunities. While some fear unemployment, history proves that technological advances have often led to new jobs and opportunities. The impact of AI extends beyond tech professionals, with sectors like healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and retail integrating AI for improved processes.

A comprehensive report by McKinsey Global Institute shows that tasks that can be easily automated are those involving data collection and repetitive tasks. Roles such as clerical, sales, administrative assistants and cashiers, which require monotonous actions are the main fields that may get affected by AI. Additionally, roles such as entry-level administrator positions, data entry clerks, software engineers, coders, customer service representatives, paralegals, copywriters, content creators and graphic designers are susceptible to the ease of automation.

While AI has the potential to replace some jobs, it often plays a role in increasing human productivity rather than displacing workers altogether. Collaboration between humans and AI can lead to new solutions and increased productivity, transforming the way we work. For example, AI can automate repetitive tasks, thus freeing up human employees to focus on the more challenging and creative aspects of their work.

The impact of AI and automation is not uniform across industries; some have more trouble than others. Technology-driven industries may see an increase in the demand for skilled labour, although the extent of the impact varies depending on the specific sector or industry.

In this era of rapid technological development, it is important to strike a balance between technological advancement and job security. Policies that encourage education and reskilling are essential to create a resilient workforce that can adapt to these changes. Governments and organizations need to invest in training programs to give employees the skills they need to succeed in an AI-driven world.

Ethical concerns about AI, such as bias and transparency, also need to be addressed. Implementing legislation to ensure responsible use of AI in the workforce could help alleviate these concerns. Guidelines should be established to ensure that AI systems make fair and unbiased decisions, and ethical considerations should be emphasised in the integration of AI technologies.

It is important to highlight the need for a flexible workforce capable of adapting to such evolving high-tech developments. Lifelong learning and adaptability are key factors in job sustainability. To stay relevant in an evolving job market, employees need to be open to learning new skills and adapting to emerging technologies.

While AI and automation present challenges in terms of job displacements, they also present limitless opportunities for growth and innovation. By focusing on education, upskilling and regulation, we can navigate these changes and create a future where technology and humanity prosper and coexist.