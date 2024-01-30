Atlassian appoints Shamik Sharma as newest head of engineering, India

Atlassian Corporation, has announced the appointment of Shamik Sharma to Head of Engineering, Commerce and Enterprise Agility. Shamik will report directly to Rajeev Rajan, CTO of Atlassian.

Shamik joins Atlassian with close to three decades of experience in the field of technology and engineering. He spent the past 5+ years at Cure.fit/Cult.sport, a company he co-founded, and before that he served as CTO and CPO at Myntra (a company in the Flipkart group). Across his career, he has held multiple senior leadership positions at Lytro Inc., RockYou, StumbleUpon, Yahoo!, Confluent Software, and HP, among others. Having scaled organisations and processes from small founding teams to large & specialised teams, he has also built innovative products in e-commerce, digital advertising, gaming, digital media, social networks, enterprise software, and consumer electronics. Shamik has completed an M.S., in Computer Science from the University of Maryland and a B.Tech, in Computer Science and Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur.

Speaking on the appointment, Rajeev Rajan, Chief Technology Officer, Atlassian, said, “Shamik’s experience in technology and e-commerce will add much value to Atlassian, both globally and in India. We want to become a 100-year company at Atlassian and the meaningful work that our teams are contributing to in India is critical to this trajectory. As India is our fastest-growing R&D site globally, we’re confident that Shamik will only help accelerate our path to building a world-class engineering team.”

Shamik Sharma adds, “With a great passion for building products and combined technical expertise, I’m excited to be joining Atlassian in its mission to unleash the potential of every team. I look forward to leveraging the potential of Atlassian engineering talent to build innovative new products that enhance workplace collaboration.”

Shamik’s appointment comes at the back of Atlassian’s recent hiring of Paranth Thiruvengadam for the role of India Site Leader and Head of Engineering IT Service Management. Among notable accolades, Atlassian was recently positioned #8 in the top 25 Best Workplaces in India this year by the Great Place to Work Institute and was recognised in India’s top 50 Best Workplaces for Women 2023 in the Large Organisations category for the third consecutive year. Atlassian’s presence in India continues to grow rapidly. The company started with just over 60 employees in India 5 years ago and now has over 1,800 employees in 17 states across the country.