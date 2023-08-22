Bolstering Trust in Data: The Essential Drive for Ensuring Data Integrity

Express Computer

By Neelesh Kripalani, Chief Technology Officer, Clover Infotech

In the current digital age, sustaining data integrity has become a critical concern. The rapid digital transformation has enabled faster collection of huge volume of data. Unfortunately, this has also raised numerous concerns over the transmission, storage and processing of this data.

By definition, data literacy refers to the “Accuracy, reliability, and consistency of data throughout its entire lifecycle, from creation and storage to processing and retrieval. It ensures that data remains accurate, complete, and unaltered”.

Here are four key aspects of data integrity:

ü Completeness – Data should be complete, containing all the necessary and relevant information. Incomplete data can lead to misunderstandings and faulty analysis.

ü Accuracy – Wrong or misleading data helps no one. Data should be free from errors, inaccuracies, and discrepancies.

ü Consistency – Data should be consistent across different systems and sources. Inconsistencies can lead to confusion and conflicts in decision-making.

ü Reliability – Data should be reliable and trustworthy. Reliable data is crucial for building trust in the insights and decisions based on it.

Hence, ensuring data integrity is crucial for making informed decisions, maintaining trust in systems and processes, complying with regulatory requirements, and upholding the overall quality and credibility of an organization’s operations, analysis, and decision-making processes.

Here are some techniques for maintaining data integrity:

o Access Control and Authentication – Implementing access controls is crucial for maintaining data integrity. By setting up appropriate user permissions, authentication mechanisms, and role-based access controls, organizations can prevent unauthorized individuals from modifying or accessing sensitive data.

o Encryption – Data encryption ensures that only authorized parties with the correct decryption keys can access the information.

o Data Validation and Verification – Data validation plays a vital role in preventing the creation of erroneous or incomplete data. By defining specific criteria, such as required fields, field formats, data ranges, or even cross-field validations, organizations can ensure that the data adheres to their standards.

o Audit – The objective of data integrity audit is to identify if any existing data has gone unnoticed. This includes deleted data, reprocessed data, or data being misused

o Data Governance – Data governance refers to the set of policies, procedures, and standards that govern how an organization manages its data. It provides a framework for managing data as an asset that can be trusted, shared, and leveraged across an organization.

o Training and Awareness – This teaches employees the significance of cybersecurity, and also enables them to identify potential threats and respond effectively.

By following these tips, enterprises can ensure that their data is correct, up-to-date, and complies with the necessary norms and standards. This provides them a holistic understanding of operations, customers, and markets, thereby enhancing decision making. Moreover, streamlined data integration minimizes data duplication and inconsistencies, reducing errors and enhancing overall data quality.

