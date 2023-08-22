Exclusive Video Interview with Sudhir Kanvinde, CIO, The Supreme Industries Ltd.

In a dynamic conversation, the spotlight is cast on the evolving role of CIOs in managing digital workplaces and fostering strategic digital strategies. In the manufacturing sector, where technology’s potential goes beyond enhancing user experiences to expanding user bases within organisations, Sudhir Kanvinde, CIO, The Supreme Industries Ltd., speaks with Express Computer as he delves into the evolving landscape of digital workplaces and technology adoption within the manufacturing sector. With over two decades of experience, including roles in government organisations and renowned companies, Kanvide provides valuable insights into the challenges and opportunities that CIOs face in managing the digital transformation journey.

He shares insights on the significance of intelligent automation, IoT, and emerging technologies. He emphasises the focus on supply chain efficiency and sheds light on how technologies like robotic process automation (RPA) and augmented reality (AR) are shaping the industry’s future.

Reflecting on the transformative impact of COVID-19, Kanvinde underscores the acceleration of digitization and automation, with cloud technology taking centre stage and cybersecurity resilience becoming paramount. The conversation further delves into the integration of AI and ML in enhancing consumer experiences, optimising customer service, and analysing customer data for continuous improvement.

Kanvinde shared focuses on the recent launch of the company’s loyalty app for end customers, data centre initiatives, cybersecurity strategies, AI and ML integration, and future technology priorities.

He unveils a unique approach to loyalty programmes where the TEA culture—transparency, ease of use, and accessibility—is at its core. He discusses the innovative use of WhatsApp to digitise the loyalty programme, ensuring swift adoption and real-time communication with brand ambassadors and influencers—plumbers.

The interview concludes by highlighting Supreme Industries’ focus on intelligent automation, IoT, and the exploration of digital twins to elevate manufacturing processes while maintaining robust cybersecurity through AI and ML tools.